Chelsea booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League with a 2-1 win over Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

A Guro Reiten penalty was cancelled out by Athenea del Castillo, who capitalised on a Hannah Hampton error.

But Erin Cuthbert struck the winner soon after Madrid’s equaliser to book Chelsea’s place in the next round.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes elected to make two changes from the side that defeated Manchester United on Sunday. Jess Carter and Fran Kirby came in to replace Nathalie Björn and Lauren James.

Real Madrid made five changes from their last game, which was a win against Madrid CFF. Olga Carmona was among the names to drop out, with Hayley Raso one of the five returning names.

Madrid’s number two Mylène Chaves was in goal for this clash, and from kick off, she was busy keeping her side in the game.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Erin Cuthbert and Guro Reiten all tried shots on goal, but to Chaves’ credit, she did well to thwart each and every single attempt.

There was certainly an attacking mindset to the Champions League chasing Blues, and while it did make them dangerous, Madrid were beginning to find pockets of space.

Hayley Raso and Linda Caicedo were becoming important factors as the first half went on, and the likes of Kadeisha Buchanan and Jess Carter were struggling to contain them.

However, when they did breach Chelsea’s last line of defence, Hannah Hampton was there to tidy up any threat.

Although Chelsea were controlling the game, there was a tetchiness to them going forward. Everything seemed to be off in the final third.

When they did string a few passes together, it was their finishing that let them down.

Cuthbert, with an open goal in front of her, elected to take a touch rather than shooting first time. That allowed a swarm of white shirts to come back and clear the ball.

Seconds later, the Scot was out wide causing havoc. Her wicked cross into the near post was met by Mia Fishel, but the American couldn’t guide her effort into the near corner.

Frustration was certainly the theme for Hayes’ side in the first half, and they needed something a little different in the second period.

Perhaps a sign of Hayes’ desperation was the fact she brought on Lauren James at half time, and her introduction certainly seemed to energise her team.

During the opening phases of the second half, again Chelsea threatened, and once more, Cuthbert was at the heart of it.

Her cross found the head of Fran Kirby, who was miles out from goal, but her header whispered past the post. Chaves was certainly worried.

But still, you never felt like Chelsea were in gear. They needed a spark to get going, and the referee gave them a chance to ignite it.

Nimah Charles danced into the area and was hacked down by Raso. A nasty challenge, leaving the Portuguese referee no choice but to point to the spot.

Up stepped Reiten, and she dispatched her spot kick decisively into the bottom corner. Stamford Bridge had liftoff. Finally, Chelsea had liftoff.

But out of nowhere, Madrid equalised, and in fine fashion.

A superb switch of play let Raso through, and while her shot was palmed out by Hampton, substitute Athenea del Castillo converted from close range. A hush around the famous old Bridge.

The murmurs and doubts only lasted two minutes, as Chelsea went ahead once more.

Cuthbert drove into the box, and her shot took the smallest of deflections, but it was enough to confuse Chaves who couldn’t gather, and instead, she dropped the ball into her own net.

A whirlwind couple of minutes, but we were back as we were.

Los Blancos are already out of this competition, but you wouldn’t know it by the way they were going around their business.

They were forward thinking in the final stages, and even though Hampton had a few nervy moments, Chelsea were hanging on.

But held on they did, and while it wasn’t a vintage display, it’s one that was just enough for Emma Hayes.

It’s a quick turnaround for Chelsea, as they’re next in action on Saturday night away to Brighton in the WSL. Real Madrid are also playing on Saturday night, as they travel to take on Athletic Bilbao in the Liga F.

Player of the Match: Erin Cuthbert

Cuthbert took the armband and she put in a captain’s performance. She was involved in everything good that Chelsea did and was key to both goals being scored. It’s scary to imagine what this team would look without the Scot, because she is so crucial to this system.