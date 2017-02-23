Claudio Ranieri sacked by Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri departed Leicester City after a 2-1 Champions League loss in Seville | Photo: Getty/ Gareth Copley

Premier League champions Leicester City have tonight sacked manager Claudio Ranieri.

After leading the Foxes to their first-ever top division title last season, the Italian has lost his job at the King Power Stadium following a woeful second season in the Midlands. His final game in charge was a 2-1 defeat against Sevilla.

Shock departure

Making the announcement on their official website on Thursday evening, Leicester City confirmed the sacking of the Italian only a day after the Foxes’ loss in Spain. The owners of the club have moved to make a change amidst terrible league form with the reigning Premier League champions languishing in 17th position.

Ranieri has overseen a huge down-turn in performances this campaign after lifting the Premier League trophy last time out. The reigning champions have only earned five wins in the league all season and exited the FA Cup to League One Millwall less than two weeks ago.

A statement from Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha read: “This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since King Power took ownership of Leicester City. But we are duty-bound to put the Club’s long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment, no matter how strong that might be.

“Survival in the Premier League was our first and only target at the start of the campaign. But we are now faced with a fight to reach that objective and feel a change is necessary to maximise the opportunity presented by the final 13 games.”

However, the Foxes’ owners paid tribute to their departing manager and wished him luck going forwards.

The statement said: “Claudio has brought outstanding qualities to his office. His skilful management, powers of motivation and measured approach have been reflective of the rich experience we always knew he would bring to Leicester City. His warmth, charm and charisma have helped transform perceptions of the Club and develop its profile on a global scale. We will forever be grateful to him for what he has helped us to achieve.”

Ranieri leaves the King Power having lifted arguably the most miraculous title in football history | Photo: Getty/ Laurence Griffiths

Most successful Leicester manager ever?

Despite the East-Midlanders’ terrible form in the league, having fallen to five consecutive defeats, it is undoubtedly a huge shock to see Ranieri depart the club.

He was revered by pundits and fans alike for leading the club to this miraculous crown and of course, the UEFA Champions League last-16.

The former Chelsea man exits the King Power Stadium having presided over 81 matches matches and picking up a more than respectable 44% win percentage.