Leicester City sign Eldin Jakupović from Hull City

Jakupovic presented as a Leicester City player in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

Leicester City have completed the signing of Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović.

The Swiss stopper has signed a three-year contract at the King Power Stadium and has headed to Hong Kong to join up with his new team as they start pre-season in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Jakupović has officially joined the Foxes for an undisclosed fee, reportedly in the region of around £2million.

‘I’m excited to be part of something special’

Following the completion of a medical and penning his deal, the 31-year-old expressed his delight at the move. Talking to LCFC TV, he said that he was “very happy and excited that the deal is finally done.”

He continued: “I’m very excited to be part of something here and I can’t wait for the first game.”

Jakupović has been brought to club following the departure of Ron-Robert Zieler to Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart. Despite being behind Kasper Schmeichel in the pecking order, the Bosnian-born goalkeeper says he is relishing the competition.

He said: “I knew from the beginning that it will be difficult for myself because Kasper [Schmeichel] is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.”

Jakupović was defiant though, saying he will “fight” and “push” for his place in the team.

Experienced campaigner

He links up with Craig Shakespeare’s men bringing plenty of experience in English football. The Bosnian-born goalkeeper made 54 appearances for the Tigers, keeping 17 clean sheets in the process.

He became the No.1 under Marco Silva and made 22 appearances in the Premier League.

Jakupović has previously played for the likes of Lokomotiv Moscow, Leyton Orient, Grasshoppers and FC Thun, amongst others.

The Swiss becomes Leicester City’s third acquisition of the summer and second from Hull City, following Harry Maguire’s arrival in the East Midlands.

He could make his Leicester City debut on Saturday against either Liverpool or Crystal Palace.