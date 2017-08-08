Leicester sign Coventry City youngster George Thomas

George Thomas has moved to the King Power Stadium on a free transfer | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

Leicester City have finalised the signing of young forward George Thomas from local rivals Coventry City.

The 20-year-old has agreed a three-year deal at the King Power Stadium following the expiration of his contract with the Sky Blues. The Foxes are reportedly due to pay just under £500,000 in compensation to the League Two club due to Thomas' age.

'I'm delighted to finally get it over the line'

Talking of his transfer to the former Premier League champions, the Leicester-born said to LCFCTV that he was "delighted to finally get it over the line".

He also stated that he was "looking forward to the season coming and seeing what I can do."

Having progressed through the Foxes' academy in his earlier years, the starlet also expressed his joy at returning to the club. He said: "Obviously, here years ago coming up through the age groups, it's changed quite a bit. The facilities are unbelievable and I just can't wait to get started."

Thomas also described his targets for the future upon joining Craig Shakespeare's team. He said: "The aim is to play first team football and try and help the club."

One for the future

The talented youngster arrives at the King Power Stadium following an extremely promising break-through season with Coventry City in 2016/17.

Despite the Sky Blues' relegation from League One, Thomas still managed to score nine goals in 36 appearances, including the winner in last season's EFL Trophy final against Oxford United.

It had been reported that he was considering a new contract offer at the Ricoh Arena but instead arrives at Leicester City on a free transfer. Thomas is expected to go straight into the Foxes' development squad and could even go out on loan.