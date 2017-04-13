Liverpool winger Sadio Mané vows to return stronger than ever after knee surgery

Photo via Getty Images

​​Sadio Mané expressed his thanks to ​Liverpool ​fans for the messages of support he has received following knee surgery on Tuesday.

The Senegalese international will miss the remainder of the current Premier League ​campaign after sustaining an injury during the ​Merseyside derby on April 1. Following the news, Mané has been sent an array of get well messages from supporters across the globe, admitting he has been overwhelmed by the support.

The 25-year-old is already looking ahead to next season after the surgery on his knee was deemed a success and has vowed to repay the fans when he returns to action.

Mané vows to be back better than ever

He explained, ​"It's great that I have received so many encouraging messages from fans across the world, particularly on social media."

"It makes me proud and gives me so much power that so many supporters of Liverpool and Senegal give me such great support. I'd like to say thank you to everyone," ​the forward expressed.

Mané added, ​​"I will give my very best after my successful surgery to be back on the pitch as soon as possible and be even better than before," ​Mané concluded.

Life without Mané

Scoring 13 goals this season sees the Senegalese international as the current leading goalscorer for Liverpool, typifying the brilliant start he has made to his Anfield career. However, The Reds will now be without their talisman for their remaining six league fixtures, starting with a trip to face West Brom ​on Sunday afternoon.

Klopp's side also face ​Crystal Palace​, ​Watford, ​Southampton ​and West Ham ​in the coming weeks before an end of season game against Middlesbrough​. Mané's absence will no-doubt be a huge blow for the side, with his pace proving vital in creating space and breaking open opposition defences. However, the result last weekend at the ​Bet 365 ​will give them confidence of securing a top-four finish in his absence.