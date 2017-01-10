Middlesbrough monitoring Hull City forward Robert Snodgrass, according to reports

Middlesbrough monitor Snodgrass

Middlesbrough are monitoring Robert Snodgrass as they step up their interest for the Scotland international, according to local press.

Aitor Karanka has made no secret of his desire bring in a winger this month to bolster his attacking options.

The Middlesbrough manager has previously expressed his admiration of Spanish internationals Gerard Deulofeu and Bojan of Everton and Stoke City respectively and both of would tick all the required boxes.

However, with Yannick Bolasie facing 12 months on the sidelines for the Toffees and Stoke losing a number of forward players to the African Cup Of Nations, the respective clubs may be unwilling to allow either player to leave without replacements.

Following recent news that Stewart Downing will be allowed to leave to leave Middlesbrough on loan until the summer, it would seem that the club are confident of some new arrivals soon and Snodgrass has emerged as the club's number one target.

Snodgrass has stalled on a new contract

There's been lots of speculation surrounding Robert Snodgass since reports that Hull City's star man had turned down an improved contract offer emerged.

New Tigers boss Marco Silva will no doubt be keen to keep Snodgrass at the club as he attempts to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

With Hull City rejecting West Ham's offer of £3 million, It is thought the Hull owners will be looking to receive a figure similar to the £7 million they paid Norwich in 2014.

However, with his contract set to come to an end next summer, it is yet to be seen whether they'll be willing to cut their losses rather than let him go for nothing in the summer.

On Monday night, Middlesbrough became outright favourites to sign the winger this month, but will still face tough competition competition for Snodgrass.

If they're able to convince the former Leeds United man to move to Teesside, it will no doubt be very good business. Snodgrass would provide Middlesbrough with some much-needed quality in the final third of the pitch and has netted an impressive seven league goals in 19 appearances so far this season.

The departure of David Nugent to Derby County should pave the way for Middlesbrough to make their second signing following the £6 million arrival of Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa earlier in January.

Eagle-eyed Boro fans will be waiting to see if Snodgrass starts at Old Trafford tonight, with an omission from the starting 11 likely to create a Twitter meltdown.