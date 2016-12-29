Steven Davis: We cannot dwell on the Spurs result

Photo credit: Michael Regan/ Getty

Southampton midfielder Steven Davis says he and his teammates cannot "dwell" after they were beaten easily by Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side.

The Saints must quickly put the defeat behind them as they face West Bromwich Albion in a couple of days, before taking on Everton in their first fixture of 2017.

Moving on swiftly

Speaking shortly after the loss, Davis spoke of his disappointment at the result but tried to reassure fans the players were ready to go again against the Baggies.

"When you have a bad result you don’t want to dwell on it for too long,” claimed the Northern Ireland international. "We don’t have that option, either. We have to pick ourselves back up and dust ourselves down and go again."

Southampton players and fans will be unhappy with the manner in which Claude Puel's men lost, after taking a very early lead through Virgil van Dijk. Davis went on to say, "We had such a good start in the game but then they started to get a bit of control in the game."

Redmond absense

One player who will not be available for the Saints in their next few games is Nathan Redmond. The winger was shown a controversial red card by Mike Dean, after being adjudged to have pulled down Dele Alli in the penalty area.

Many neutrals felt the decision was harsh, and so did some of Southampton's players. "Initially I thought it was a little bit harsh,” said Davis. The 31-year-old continued by saying, "Both players were competing for the ball and I was surprised to see the red card come out."

Davis admitted his side tried to get back into the game despite being down to ten men, but conceded that "you’ve got to be sensible" when you are a man down.

Southampton's meeting with West Brom is on New Years Eve at 3pm.