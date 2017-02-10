Puel encouraged by early Gabbiadini impressions

Gabbiadini's Southampton career has begun well. Photo source: Michael Steele / Getty Images.

Claude Puel has been impressed with the start that new signing Manolo Gabbiadini has made at Southampton. The Italian forward was acquired in the final hours of deadline day a week and a half ago, and took no time at all to adjust to the Premier League, netting twelve minutes into his debut last Saturday.

Since then, the 25-year-old has completed his first full week of training, and manager Puel has been full of praise and with the Saints in a horrendous run of form, Gabbiadini's promising introduction is particularly welcome.

The perfect start

The signing of Gabbiadini, just before the January transfer window slammed shut, was greeted by a considerable amount of scepticism by much of the Southampton faithful. The Italian seemed to be more of a creative forward than the trademark goal-scoring striker that they were craving for. Moreover, he had played in Serie A for his entire career, so was expected to take some time to adjust to the quicker, more physical style of play in England.

Yet despite fans' concerns, Gabbiadini silenced any premature critics almost instantly when he made his debut at St Mary's against West Ham last Saturday. After being played in behind by Jay Rodriguez, Gabbiadini beat goalkeeper Darren Randolph at his near post with a strike of impeccable finesse and power, as it delightfully crashed in off the underside of the bar.

Gabbiadini celebrates after getting off the mark for the Saints. Photo source: Arfa Griffiths / Getty Images.

After demonstrating his finishing ability within minutes of his debut, Gabbiadini was in the thick of the action for the entire game and, although he missed a key chance to score again and Southampton ultimately went down 3-1, his first outing in the red and white stripes was very encouraging for all on the South Coast.

Puel positive

Unsurprisingly, manager Puel was delighted that, on an otherwise disappointing day, his decision to sign Gabbiadini had been vindicated. The Frenchman acknowledged how "he gives good solutions in the play, between the lines" and that he is "a good technical player and interesting for the future".

While Gabbiadini's intelligent movement and natural ability on the ball show he is undoubtedly a useful addition, what Southampton really need is for him to take every opportunity to score that comes his way. His goal against the Hammers however, presented that he is more than capable of doing this.

Crunch time

There would be no better time for Gabbiadini to come good again than when Southampton take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. The Saints have lost six of their last seven league games, and are slipping closer to the relegation zone by the week.

The defeat to West Ham was Southampton's sixth loss in seven league games. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty.

With their next opponents fighting desperately to stay clear of the drop themselves, it is crucial for Puel's side that Gabbiadini performs in the North-East, and that Southampton get what would be an important and pressure-relieving three points.