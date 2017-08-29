Tottenham Hotspur consider Divock Origi move as Liverpool forward seeks more game time

Origi in action against Spurs in 2015 (photo: Getty Images - Catherine Ivill, AMA)

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a late move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi, before the transfer window closes in a few days time.

It's understood that Spurs haven't made contact with their Premier League rivals yet, but would be more than willing to discuss terms over either a loan move or permanent transfer for the Belgian international.

With Roberto Firmino having been entrusted as Jürgen Klopp's number one striker for the season, Origi has been left competing with the likes of Daniel Sturridge, Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke to be back up to the Brazilian.

Given that it's a World Cup year, the forward is said to be seriously contemplating a move away from the club that bought him in 2014 in a search for first team football.

Origi would be somewhat reluctant to leave the club that he's netted double figures for in consecutive seasons, but understands the difficulty of his task to get into the team, never more so than after being left out of the Reds' last two league match-day squads.

Spurs considering Origi as a Janssen replacement

Having made just one signing so far in the transfer window, Spurs are still looking for reinforcements before the window closes.

Signing Vincent Janssen as a back-up option to Harry Kane didn't work out last season with the Dutchman failing to show the form he had in his home country, meaning Origi would likely slot in as number two at Spurs.

Whilst not ideal for the striker, it would allow the Belgian to play at a high enough level to compete with the likes of Christian Benteke and Romelu Lukaku in international boss Roberto Martinez's thoughts, whilst Spurs' featuring in the Champions League this season will ensure there would be plenty of opportunities for him to feature under Mauricio Pochettino.

However, whether or not Spurs can get any deal over the line remains another thing.

Liverpool would likely be reluctant to sell, or loan, to a direct rival, whilst there is rumoured interest from a host of club's in Origi's services.

AS Monaco seems a possible destination, with the Liverpool Echo suggesting that Liverpool could look to use Origi as a make-weight in their attempts to sign midfielder Thomas Lemar.