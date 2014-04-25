Tito Vilanova passes away aged just 45

El Mundo Deportivo have reported today that former FC Barcelona manager Tito Vilanova has passed away aged just 45. He had been battling throat cancer since December 2011, which he had been diagnosed with for the second time in just over a year.

Vilanova's death will come as a shock to many, given the fact that the Spaniard had been leading Barcelona to their 22nd La Liga title no more than 10 months before. Many footballers have been paying their respects, With Gerard Deulofeu, on loan at Everton from the Catalan side, being one of the first:

Rest in peace, Tito Vilanova. Much strength to your family. Always. Gerard Deulofeu (FC Barcelona midfielder, on loan at Everton)

Vilanova has had relations with FC Barcelona since 2008, where he took up the role of assistant manager under Pep Guardiola. Four years and countless trophies later, as Guardiola stepped down, it was Vilanova's chance to shine on the touchline. Signing a two-year contract, Vilanova helped Barcelona to another La Liga title, after missing out the season before.

Vilanova lifts the trophy with Eric Abidal in May 2013

Vilanova was forced to step down at the end of his first season in charge, stating that he could not hold a professional management job with such incompatible treatment, having suffered a relapse of the illness.

He was reported to be in a serious condition just days ago by Marca, who stated that he had undergone emergency surgery on Friday after feeling discomfort. He had remained in hospital since.

Tito Vilanova was a wonderful person and will never be forgotten at FC Barcelona. Thank you for everything that you taught us. Rest in peace. Josep Maria Bartomeu, FC Barcelona president

Despite his battle, it is sad to say that he has passed away at such a young age. From everybody at VAVEL, our thoughts are with the Vilanova family. May he rest in peace. Descansi en pau, Tito.