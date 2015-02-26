Athletic Club (4)2-3(5) Torino: il Toro advance after exciting second leg

In a very wet San Mames, Torino came to town and came away with the 2-3 victory over Athletic Bilbao to advance to the next round of this competition.

After just 16 minutes, Giuseppi Vives was hauled down inside the 18 yard box by Carlos Gurpegi. Fabio Quagliarella stepped up to the spot and placed the ball perfectly behind Iago Herrerín as he guessed the right way. Mikel San Jose had a good look at goal in the 23 minute of the match, but his header from the center of the box was hit over the top of the target. Then Maxi López had an attempt saved by the Athletic goal keeper just a couple of minutes later. Omar El Kaddouri had a go from a tight angle, on 28 minutes, and his free kick just missed the top right corner fo the goal.

From a very acute angle, Andoni Iraoli was somehow able to beat the Torino goalkeeper to level this match at one goal apiece, with just a couple of minutes left to go in the first half of play. In the second minute of stoppage time in the first half of play, Torino would get a momentum boosting goal as Maxi López headed an easy ball into the back of the net after Mattio Darmian whipped in a beautiful ball into the back of the net.

Óscar De Marcos leveled the match at two with a little under 30 minutes to go after he was found in the middle of the box on the left hand side and curled it into the center of the goal. Just six minutes later, Torino would score again and would be the final blow in the match as Darmian took a shot from the edge of the six yard box and placed it into the far corner of the goal, giving his club a one goal advantage on the evening.

Athletic didn't back off though, they continued to attack the Torino defense and had a couple of good looks late in the match. In the 78th minute of the match, Mikel San Jose had a free header from the center of the box saved easily by Daniele Padelli. A minute later, the visitors attacked down the other end only to see a Josef Martinez shot miss the target. The Spanish clubs last chance of the evening came in the 82nd minute when Markel Susaeta hit the ball from outside of the box; it went close, but missed to the left.