El Kaddouri closing in on Bologna move

Recently promoted Bologna are interested in signing Belgian-Morccan midfielder Omar El Kaddouri from Napoli, according to Tuttosport.

El Kaddouri impressed last term in Torino but Napoli are allegedly not convinced that he will be of any use next season, as they look to improve on their disappointing fifth placed finish.

Torino also interested

Bologna face competition from Torino, where El Kaddouri spent the last two seasons on loan.

In the previous campaign El Kaddouri scored four and assisted a further eight for the Granata in 46 appearances in all competitions.

It is reported that El Kaddouri and Duvan Zapata may be used in a player+cash deal for sought-after Torino full-back Matteo Darmian, who is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

Ambitious Bologna

After a one year abscence, the club look keen to avoid dropping back down to Serie B after a season at all costs.

The Rossoblu have been linked with big money moves for Werder Bremen's Franco Di Santo, who holds Italian citzenship, aswell as Fiorentina's Josip Ilicic. Free agent Giampaolo Pazzini had been linked with the club aswell as four others but he has since agreed to join Hellas Verona. Graziano Pelle and Fabio Borini of the Premier League are also reportedly on Delio Rossi's shortlist.

Close to striking deals with Juve pair

The seven time Italian champions are said to be closing in on Juventus duo Marco Storari and youngster Kingsley Coman according to various reports across the Italian peninsula. Angelo Ogbonna had also been linked with a move but he looks set to move elsewhere.

Storari, 38, recently penned a new one year extension with the champions and has been linked with both Bologna and relegated Cagliari.

Coman on the other hand has been linked with loan moves to Bologna, Genoa and Sassuolo. Corriere Di Bologna reports suggest that Bologna have won the race and just have to iron out a few details.