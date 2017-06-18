Portugal 2-2 Mexico: Late drama sees Ronaldo and co go from elated to deflated

A 91st minute equaliser from Hector Moreno ensured that Mexico took a point from Portugal in their opening Confederations Cup encounter, as the two teams played out a lively 2-2 draw.

Portugal led twice but were left frustrated as they switched off at the death, Moreno heading in from a corner.

VAR leaves Pepe vexed

Some sloppy passing play was as exciting as things got in the opening period, before the game was lit up following a Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick.

As is often the case, Ronaldo thundered his set-piece straight at the wall after lining up for it, but showed excellent skill to crack a left-foot shot at goal in the aftermath that bounced back off the bar.

Mexico weren't safe yet as Portugal continued to press, Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes striking the ball back across the box, his effort dropping into the corner.

However, the goal was ruled out less than a minute later as the referee used the Video Assistant Referee to check Pepe's positioning when the ball had been fed back into the box from Ronaldo's free-kick.

The process took just under a minute, concluding that Pepe was in fact offside moments before Gomes struck his shot, leaving the score at 0-0.

Quaresma cool, Hernandez cooler

Fortunately for Portugal, they wouldn't have to wait too long for a legitimate opening goal, one that came from Ricardo Quaresma.

Having taken advantage of poor defensive positioning to race down the left, Ronaldo thought he had kept hold of the ball for too long as he was forced to turn in the area.

However, the winger had other ideas, clipping a lovely ball across the box for Quaresma, who sent Ochoa one way before knocking the ball into an unguarded net.

They wouldn't keep their lead into half-time though, Javier Hernandez drawing Mexico level just before the interval.

Regretting a missed chance by Ronaldo seconds earlier, Raphael Guerreiro was made to pay for mis-timing his jump from a Mexico cross, allowing Carlos Vela to dink the ball up for Hernandez to head home.

Portugal put themselves back in the driving seat

Neither team could get a foothold on the game as it got underway once more, Portugal's next best chance before the hour mark being Pepe nodding wide from a good cross, only to see the offside flag raised anyway.

Quaresma had an opportunity to get his second of the game and win it for his team with 10 minutes to go, set up for an acrobatic effort by Ronaldo only to shoot straight at the 'keeper. Mexico had a rare opportunity on the counter attack, Dos Santos shooting wide.

Portugal did nudge back ahead as time was starting to run out, Cedric Soares making it 2-1 with four minutes of normal time remaining. Piling bodies forward in the hunt for a goal, Gelson Martins fired the ball into the area, with a ricochet taking it into the path of Cedric who fired a deflected effort into the back of the net.

Martins almost went from provider to scorer as substitute Andre Silva found him on the edge of the area soon after, a lovely turn on the edge of the box turning into a shot that rolled just wide of the post.

Hector heads home

Mexico weren't down and out though, demonstrating their incredible team spirit to storm back with a stoppage time equaliser, ensuring the two teams took a point each.

Gaining a corner as Portugal scraped the ball away from a free-kick, Hector Moreno rose above all in the area, guiding a magnificent header into the bottom corner, cue pandemonium.