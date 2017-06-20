Germany vs Chile Preview: Top spot at stack in Group B

Joachim Low's men got off to a shaky but good start to this campaign, beating Australia 3-2 in a cagey affair. They will have been disappointed to concede the two goals, though. There's a chance for them to really show their quality against Chile, though.

Chile also won their last match, with a more comfortable margin than die Mannschaft. La Roja came up against Cameroon, seeing them off 2-0 courtesy of goals from Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas.

Although, in a game like this, previous results don't matter in the slightest. It's a game which sees two top quality nationalities battling it out for the pride of their people.

The stats do favour the World Cup champions though; out of the four meetings between the two sides, Chile have failed to overcome Germany.

Low expects more from his players

A manager in the calibre of Joachim Low never settles on grinding out results, which is what his team seemed to do against Australia.

Despite fielding a youthful team against the Socceroos, his team were by far the most dominant in the match. If it wasn't for the off-game that Bernd Leno had, the scoreline could have looked even more in Germany's favour.

Strangely, Low was somewhat glad that things didn't go entirely his way.

In an interview, Low said "It is definitely a good thing that not everything went well. Now we know what we need to work on."

You'd expect the Germany manager to head in to this game giving his players great confidence.

Better to be safe than sorry

Of course, when you look at group B, Germany and Chile will be a lot of people's favourites to progress through this group.

A win in this match will solidify a place in the latter stages of this tournament for one of these two countries.

It would still be possible for the loser of this match to progress to the semi-final too. However, it would put the team in a must-win situation heading in to their last group game.

So, this game is not just for pride, but also for security. Neither the Germans or La Roja will want that pressure on their back.

Predicted line-ups

Germany (4-3-3) - Trapp, Kimmich, Mustafi, Sule,Hector, Stindl, Can, Goretzka, Brandt, Werner, Draxler

Chile (4-3-3) - Bravo, Isla, Medel, Jara, Beausejour, Vidal, Gutierrez, Aranguiz, Sanchez, Vargas, Puch