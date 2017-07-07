Eintracht Frankfurt sign Netherlands midfielder Jonathan de Guzman

Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed the signing of Netherlands midfielder Jonathan de Guzman, who joins from Serie A side Napoli subject to the finalisation of the relevant paperwork.

Dutchman jetting off to link-up with his new team-mates

de Guzman put pen to paper on a three year contract with Die Adler and has already jetted off to the USA to join up with his new team-mates during the 2017 Bundesliga World Tour.

During their 12-day spell in the States, Frankfurt will face reigning MLS champions Seattle Sounders, San Jose Earthqukes and Columbus Crew FC and de Guzman could play a part once the paperwork regarding the deal has gone through.

The 29-year-old has spent much of the last five years on loan with Swansea City, Carpi and Chievo Verona while with parent clubs Villarreal and Napoli and will now hope to tie down a regular spot in the Bundesliga.

Could de Guzman help Frankfurt go one further in the DFB Pokal this season?

de Guzman has vast experience across the top leagues in Europe

Arguably his most fruitful spell came in the Premier League, where he made 71 league appearances for the Swans over a two-year period.

He also lifted the League Cup with the Welsh side in 2012/13, netting a brace during their 5-0 win in the final against then League Two side Bradford City.

After coming through the youth system at Feyenoord, de Guzman spent five seasons playing for the first-team in the Eredivisie before moving to La Liga outfit Mallorca and then Villarreal a season later.

Internationally the Dutchman has made 14 appearances for Netherlands, with three of those caps coming at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Niko Kovac's latest signing adds to what has been an active transfer window so far for Frankfurt, who have completed deals for FC Utrecht striker Sebastien Haller and Stade Rennais midfielder Gelson Fernandes amongst others.