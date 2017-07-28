VfL Bochum 0-1 FC St. Pauli: Olaf Janßen secures first league win as St. Pauli manager

FC St. Pauli got their new season off to a winning start under new boss Olaf Janßen with an impressive away win against VfL Bochum at the Ruhrstadion.

Christopher Buchtmann's 65th minute goal proved to be the decider as the midfielder slotted past Manuel Riemann from the edge of the area to give Janßen his first league win.

Visitors on top in a largely uneventful opening 45

Both sides came into the first game of the new 2.Bundesliga season on the back of good form as Bochum held Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund while St. Pauli defeated Werder Bremen in their final pre-season outings.

St. Pauli were the side that made the best impression on proceedings initially, pressing the home side back into their own half as goalkeeper Riemann saw his goal tested on several occasions.

There were shouts for a handball in the Bochum penalty area in the first 10 minutes as the ball was drilled into the area by Waldemar Sobota before striking the hand of captain Felix Bastians, but it was adjudged to have come off the defender's leg before hitting his hand.

Norweigan winger Mats Møller Dæhli was one of the first half's bright sparks out on the left side of St. Pauli's attack, using his trickery to cut inside and test the gloves of Riemann from the edge of the area.

Freibeuter der Liga continued to find space inside the hosts' half in the opening 45 minutes, although they could only test Riemann from the edge of the area and outwards with the final ball lacking somewhat.

Despite the visitors dominance it was Bochum who had the best chance of the half just after the half hour mark.

Former Arsenal man Thomas Eisfield found space just inside the right-hand portion of the penalty area and was set free by Stefano Celozzi, but the German saw his shot saved by a sprawling Robin Himmelmann from 12 yards out.

Embed from Getty Images Buchtmann made the hosts pay with a clinical finish from the edge of the box.

Bochum's lack of a cutting edge comes back to haunt them

Janßen's side continued to warm the gloves of Riemann from range with Buchtmann testing the Bochum keeper quick out of the blocks in the second half, although never really causing him too much trouble.

The hosts came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock five minutes into the second period after a cross came in from the left-flank and was dealt with unconvincingly by Himmelmann, before Eisfield saw his rebound cleared off the line as St. Pauli began the second half on the back foot.

Dimitrios Diamantakos carved out another good chance for Die Unabsteigbaren 62 minutes in, showing quick feet to turn two St. Pauli defenders before his shot was saved by Himmelmann at the near post.

It was the visitors who finally broke the deadlock against the run of play in the second half however, capitalising on Bochum's indecision in attack to counter with lightning speed as Sami Allagui set up Buchtmann who placed his shot into the far corner from 18 yards.

The visitors turned their attention to game management for the remaining 25 minutes, ensuring Bochum's season got off to a disappointing start in front of the home crowd.