Kylian Mbappé joins PSG in deadline day loan deal

Just under a month after shocking the football world with the monumental signing of Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain have again sent shockwaves throughout Europe with the signing of French striker Kylian Mbappé.

The 18-year old will join PSG from AS Monaco on a year-long loan, with the option to buy in the summer of 2018. The move had been rumoured throughout the summer and after the Neymar deal, many doubted the French giants could pull off the deal. In the space of a month, the two biggest signings of the summer are now in the French capital.

Best front three in Europe?

The Frenchman leaves reigning Ligue 1 champions Monaco to join up with Edinson Cavani and Neymar in PSG's attack, forming arguably the best front three in Europe. Mbappé is expected to become the second most expensive player of all time with his fee next summer likely to exceed £166m. His new teammate Neymar currently holds the title as the most expensive player ever.

The 18-year old erupted onto the scene last season, leading Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League semi-finals. Six goals in nine games in the Champions League saw the world turn their eyes on Mbappé and almost immediately, his name was linked to some of Europe's biggest clubs. Mbappé finished the 2016/17 campaign with 26 goals in 44 games, in all competitions, making him the hottest prospect in European football.

The future

Mbappé's future now rests in the hands of Paris Saint-Germain and there's no doubt that the Frenchman will learn quickly alongside Cavani, Neymar, Ángel Di María, etc. The French side have built the future of their club around the mega-signings of Neymar and Mbappé, making them one of Europe's most feared teams.

Mbappé told the club's website that "it is with great pride and joy" to join PSG. He went on to say, "for any young person from the Paris region, it is often a dream to wear the red and blue jersey and experience the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes."

Mbappé will likely make his PSG debut against FC Metz after the international break, where he is currently involved with the France squad.