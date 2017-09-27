Jeff Strasser announced as new 1.FC Kaiserslautern manager

Former Luxembourg international Jeff Strasser has been announced as the new 1.FC Kaiserslautern manager following the sacking of Norbert Meier last week.

Former Die Roten Teufel player returns as manager

The 42-year-old signs a two-year contract with the club, who sit rock bottom of the 2.Bundesliga with just three goals and two points to their name while currently in the midst of a four game losing run.

Strasser knows Die Roten Teufel well having played for the club in from 1999 to 2000, making 106 appearances and scoring eight goals from central defence, including 17 UEFA Cup appearances.

Kaiserslautern's sporting director Boris Nortzon told the press at Strasser's official presentation that the club are "delighted to be able to win a young and successful coach in Jeff Strasser."

Nortzon went on to say that "the values ​​for which Jeff was a player are the values ​​of FCK", adding that Strasser "fits 100 percent to us."

Strasser himself beamed that "being back at the FCK is like coming home" and added that he has "always felt very comfortable on the Betze."

Strasser appeals to fans for support in dire situation

Realising the perilous situation that he and the club find themselves in following their winless start to the 2.Bundesliga season, Strasser said: "I appeal to the fans to support the team as unconditionally as they once supported me."

The Luxembourgian completed the DFB coaching course in 2016 alongside Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann and FC Schalke 04 manager Domenico Tedesco, who went head-to-head in the Bundesliga last Saturday as achtzehn99 ran out 2-0 winners over the Gelsenkirchen outfit.

Since retiring as a player in 2009 Strasser has been on the coaching staff with Luxembourgian side CS Fola Esch, starting out as the club's youth coach before graduating to first-team boss in 2012, where he won the Luxembourg National Division twice.