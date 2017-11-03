Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Preview: First Klassiker of the season already set to prove pivotal to title race

Borussia Dortmund face Bayern Munich in the first Klassiker of the season on Saturday evening with the result likely to prove pivotal in terms of setting the pace in the title race.

Three points separate the two heading into the game with Bayern top of the Bundesliga while Dortmund sit second - although that could all change come the final whistle.

BVB suffering from a slump in form

Despite capitalising on Bayern's slow start to the season, Dortmund have slipped up in recent weeks and have won just once in their last five games in all competitions.

Two 1-1 draws against APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League came either side of poor results in the Bundesliga, with a 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt preceding their most recent fixture - a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Hannover 96.

Their sole win in their last five games came in a 5-0 thrashing of 3. Liga side Magdeburg in the DFB-Pokal and their most recent Bundesliga victory came over a month ago as they beat FC Augsburg 2-1 with goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Shinji Kagawa.

Peter Bosz's side have scored a league-high 27 goals so far with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring 10 of those, while summer signing Maximilian Philipp has impressed with five goals since his move from SC Freiburg.

The Dortmund boss has acknowledge his side's subpar form, admitting they "need to do a few things differently" to improve but also stressed that "if we win this, we are back at the top of the table."