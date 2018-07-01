Who starts for England in their crunch clash with Colombia?

England take on Colombia in the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday. The Three Lions are favourites to head through, but will have to overcome the mental block of winning their first knockout game in over a decade.

Here's how we expect Gareth Southgate to line-up.

Goalkeeper and defence

Jordan Pickford – The Everton stopper looked a bit shaky in England’s 1-0 defeat to Belgium. However Southgate made it very clear who his number one is before the tournament.

Kyle Walker - The Manchester City full back is expected to take up his new role once again for his national side playing as one of three central defenders.

John Stones - Stones will play in the centre of the back three. After his two goals against Panama, it is clear that the young defender is a threat from set pieces.

Harry Maguire – Leicester City’s star centre half is set to feature once again after two solid performances against Tunisia and Panama.

Wing Backs

Kieran Trippier – Tottenham’s right back has been one of best in the tournament. He’s been a real danger down on the right hand side and has created some very good opportunities for the Three Lions.

Ashley Young – Not the most talented defender, but certainly gives England an option going forward. Young has the ability to cut inside and create chances like he has done all season at Manchester United.

Midfield

Jordan Henderson – The Liverpool captain has been one of England’s stand out players so far in the tournament and was missed in the game against Belgium.

Dele Alli – Ruben Loftus-Cheek was superb against Panama and was one of the only players who looked like they could create something last Thursday. However with Dele Alli back from injury, the Crystal Palace youngster may miss out.

Jesse Lingard – United’s bright spark was superb against Tunisia and outstanding against Panama, he'll look to add a second goal of the tournament.

Strikers

Raheem Sterling – City starlet Sterling could be crucial if England are to have any more success at this World Cup. He regularly fashions an opening to get chances, it just a case of putting them away.

Harry Kane – Arguably the most clinical striker at the World Cup. England’s key man is a no-brainer and now with Ronaldo and Messi out of the competition, is one of the favourites for the Golden boot.