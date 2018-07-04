England player ratings as they defeat Colombia in World Cup last 16 penalty shoot-out

England claimed victory in a penalty shoot-out for the first time since 1996 as they edged past Colombia to reach the quarter-final of the 2018 World Cup.

A Yerri Mina equaliser three minutes into second half injury time threatened to spoil the sense of belief and cohesion sparked by Harry Kane's sixth goal of the tournament. But the Tottenham Hotspur forward led the shoot-out success, netting the Three Lions' first spot-kick in a 4-3 victory.

Gareth Southgate's side now face Sweden in Samara on Saturday and here is how each player fared on Tuesday evening.

Pickford the hero while Stones impresses again

Jordan Pickford - 8: Received criticism for his performance in the defeat to Belgium last week but produced the perfect response against the South Americans. Made a world class save, sprawling at full stretch to tip away a Mateus Uribe strike destined for the top corner, and denied Carlos Bacca's penalty with a firm stop.

Kieran Tripper - 7: The Spurs full-back has become a key part of Southgate's system in the right-sided wing-back role and his set-pieces were once again a major threat. Was tested defensively for arguably the first time in the tournament and succeeded on most occasions, but having got his head to Mina's late header he would have been expected to head it over the bar rather than up and into the net. Excellent penalty in the shoot-out.

Kyle Walker - 6: Still familiarising with his new centre-back role and passed most tests defensively. Almost gifted Colombia an equaliser prior to Mina's goal when he was dispossessed but Juan Cuadrado fluffed his lines following the subsequent counter-attack. Will be targeted as a weak link by the better nations.

John Stones - 8: Part of a core of a few players whose absence would render England's system futile. Has improved drastically as a defender under Pep Guardiola while his talent on the ball has remained excellent. Creates an extra man in midfield when he advances into the middle third and his range of passing stretched Colombia's team.

Harry Maguire - 7: Possibly the Leicester City man's best performance in an England shirt to-date. Strong and aggressive in the challenge and excellent when bringing the ball out from the back, breaking the lines with incisive passes. A threat from set-pieces and due a goal.

Ashley Young - 6: David Ospina easily claimed a few of Young's opening set-pieces before Trippier took on the duty of delivering dead balls. Was okay defensively but a fully fit Danny Rose definitely starts ahead of him. Was replaced by the Tottenham left-back in extra-time due to injury.

Lingard and Henderson key to England system, Kane nets again

Dele Alli - 6: Defensive work was far better than his contribution on the ball. Lost possession a few too many times and fair to say he didn't look fully fit. Was replaced by Eric Dier as England attempted - but ultimately failed - to hold onto their one-goal lead in the second half.

Jordan Henderson - 8: Won't get the plaudits, such is his lowkey nature in this team, but England's system would cease to work as well as it does without the Liverpool captain. Deployed just in front of the back three, Henderson intercepted several promising Colombian attacks, dictated the tempo of the Three Lions' possession and generally managed the game well. Unfortunate to be the only England man of the five to miss their penalty.

Jesse Lingard - 7: Not his best performance of the tournament, but like Henderson the system would not work without Lingard. Was often the player running beyond Kane to stretch the Colombian back line and was effective in possession.

Raheem Sterling - 6: Did well in parts but tired quite quickly. Possibly struggling for the confidence that makes him one of the Premier League's elite players at Man City.

Harry Kane - 9: Exemplary leading of the line, supreme hold-up play and two cool penalties in pressurising situations. England captain for a reason.

Mixed performances from substitutes

Eric Dier - 6: His 81st-minute introduction effectively invited further pressure and when England conceded they were left with two defensive midfielders on the pitch. Moved into a centre-back role to accommodate Marcus Rashford's introduction and gets an extra mark for scoring the winning penalty in the shoot-out.

Jamie Vardy - 5: Introduced on 88 minutes in place of Sterling and failed to do anything of note.

Danny Rose - 6: Replaced Young in the first half of extra-time and almost scored immediately, instead guiding an effort from a tight angle inches wide of Ospina's goal.

Marcus Rashford - N/A: Became England's first-ever fourth substitute following the news rule that allows an additional change in extra-time. Replaced Walker on 112 minutes but failed to impact the game. Dispatched his spot-kick very well.