Sweden player ratings as Robin Olsen could not prevent them from heading home

Sweden were knocked out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 defeat to England on Saturday afternoon.

The Swedes, who had conceded the joint-least amount of goals of the tournament heading into the game and would have felt confident keeping their opponents out.

However, goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli were enough to send them back to Scandinavia. They performed a lot better than many had expected, especially in a group that involved Germany and Mexico.

Janne Andersson will now look to think about his future as the national team’s coach and will be looking at his team to ensure they are more of a threat after the games against Switzerland and England left a lot to be desired.

Here’s how their players rated:

Olsen stars at the back

Robin Olsen – 6

Despite conceding the two goals, with which he had no chance to stop, the goalkeeper was one of Sweden’s best players as he managed to limit the scoreline and kept it from being bigger.

Emil Krafth – 5

The right-back was brought in to the side for the suspended Mikael Lustig, whose absence was felt. The defender failed to live up to the expectations and continued to lose possession in key areas.

Victor Lindelof – 5

The Premier League defender made a couple of vital interceptions during the game, however, the occasion looked to be too much for him as the England attackers took advantage.

Andreas Granqvist – 6

The captain had a rather uninspiring match but made an extremely important tackle on Raheem Sterling to keep the forward from scoring.

Ludwig Augustinsson – 5

The left-back was at fault on the corner when Maguire scored the opener as he failed to pick up the defender in the box and did not offer much going forward for his country.

Midfielders lack quality

Viktor Claesson – 5

Found it extremely difficult to get going in the game and was always second best to the England players during the 90 minutes.

Sebastian Larsson – 5

Having missed out the Switzerland game through suspension, the midfielder would have expected to make an impact, however, he largely remained anonymous throughout the game.

Albin Ekdal – 4

The midfielder, much like Claesson, found it difficult to get going and was continuously punished by the England attackers.

Emil Forsberg – 4

Having scored the decisive goal in the previous round, much would have been expected of the young midfielder, however, he had a rather poor game and was substituted with 25 minutes to go.

Strikers left wanting

Marcus Berg – 6

Had a better game than he did against the Swiss, having worked Jordan Pickford in the England goal on a couple of occasions. He was Sweden’s main threat, however, he could not make too much of a difference.

Ola Toivonen – 5

The striker looked as though the World Cup quarter-final stage was too much for him to handle as he did not make a real impact during the game.

Substitutes

John Guidetti – 5

Replaced Toivonen in the 65th minute, but failed to make an impact on the game.

Martin Olsson – 5

The defender replaced Forsberg in the 65th minute as well, however, he did not have the same impact as he did against Switzerland.

Pontus Jansson – N/A

The defender replaced Krafth late on in the second half and did not have a chance to make an impact on the game.