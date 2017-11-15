Liverpool FC international break round-up: Two Reds make England debuts as others seal World Cup berths

Dejan Lovren and Sadio Mané helped their countries secure World Cup berths while both Joe Gomez and Dominic Solanke made their England debuts in a productive break for Liverpool's internationals.

Mané helped Senegal to beat South Africa 2-0 and ensure their place at a first World Cup since 2002. A sublime pass allowed Diafra Sakho to open the scoring before the winger also played an important role in the second goal of the afternoon.

A slight recurrence of the hamstring injury that forced him to miss five games across October and November forced him to miss their return clash with South Africa - a 2-1 win - and return to Merseyside early.

Elsewhere centre-back Lovren helped Croatia overcome Greece in a two-legged play-off. The Blazers followed up a 4-1 home win with a 0-0 away draw three days later, lasting 90 minutes in both matches, to seal their second successive place in the tournament's finals. 