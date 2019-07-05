David Ospina makes permanent move to Napoli

David Ospina has officially made his move from Arsenal FC to SSC Napoli. The Columbian keeper has moved to the Italian side for €3.5 million. Ospina found himself first choice keeper at Napoli after being forced out by Unai Emery.

Ospina won two FA Cups at his time at Arsenal but it was made clear by Emery that he was no longer needed after Arsenal signed former Bayern Leverkusen shot-stopper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal's statement

They announced he was leaving with a statement on their official website. It was short but sweet, it included a bit of background to his Arsenal career.

"David joined us from Nice in 2014 after six seasons in Ligue 1 and made 70 appearances during his time with us. He was our goalkeeper in the 2017 Emirates FA Cup final win over Chelsea, and was also in the squad for the 2015 FA Cup final victory over Aston Villa."

Napoli life

Ospina found himself playing 24 games in all competitions for the Blues last season. He managed 8 clean sheets and conceding just 25 goals.

He injured himself late on in the season after collapsing when he was involved in a collision that kept him out for a month.

The Columbian will bring great experience to an already sturdy defence, the 30-year old will look to prove a point to the critics that he should have deserved more of a chance under Emery.

Silverware in Italy

He will be looking to get his hands on a trophy or two when he makes his permanent move to Napoli, they will certainly believe they have a good enough squad to challenge Juventus for the Seria A title.

Both domestic cups will be there to win and also they will look to put their mark on the champions league after narrowly missing out on progressing from a tough group last season.