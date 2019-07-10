Santander land Luca Zidane from Real Madrid on loan

Real Madrid goalkeeper Luca Zidane has joined Segunda Division side Racing Santander on a season-long loan deal.

Zidane, who is the son of former Los Blancos midfielder and current manager Zinedine Zidane, has made two appearances for the Madrid first team but will join up with Racing for the 2019-20 season.

First loan move

This will be Zidane's first move away from the Bernabeu and boss Zidane Snr will be hoping that the 21-year-old can benefit from regular first team action.

Racing were promoted to the Segunda Division for the 2019-20 season after four long years in the third tier and Los Racinguistas boss Ivan Ania will be delighted that he has acquired such a promising talent.

Zidane made thirty appearances for Real Madrid Castilla last season and managed to keep nine clean sheets in the process.

The young shot stopper has also been involved with Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League. He was part of Madrid's squad for their 2017-18 campaign, which saw them defeat Liverpool in the final to claim their 13th major European honour.

A hard decision

It was not an easy decision to send Zidane on loan and it was a decision that the Madrid hierarchy thought long and hard about.

There was speculation that first choice keeper Thibaut Courtois may leave the side, in which case Zidane would have been retained as back up. However, the Belgian looks set to stay at the Bernabeu which has allowed Zidane to continue his development elsewhere.

Young goalkeeper Andriy Lunin may be called upon in the Los Blancos first team if needed. The 20-year-old Ukranian spent last season on loan at La Liga side Leganes and recently won the Under-20 World Cup with Ukraine, where he also won the Golden Glove award.