Joachim Andersen joins Olympique Lyonnais

Joachim Andersen has made the move from Sampdoria to Olympique Lyonnais, joining the French giants on a €24million plus €6 million bonus deal.

The 23-year-old was one of the best ball-playing defenders in Serie A last season, recording the most accurate long passes for a centre-back in Italy. Andersen made 34 appearances for Sampdoria across the campaign and had attracted the attention of Arsenal as well, but decided to move to Lyon who ended up spending considerably on the promising defender.

New challenge

Andersen has already experienced top-level football in the Netherlands and Italy in his short career so far, excelling wherever he goes with his impressive defensive skills. The assertive defender’s signing has certainly pleased Lyon Sporting Director Juninho Pernambucano. “Andersen is a fantastic player. He has great tactical and technical skills, which will help us a lot.”

The 23-year-old is yet to make his international debut for Denmark, but emerged as one of the brightest centre-halves in Serie A last season. He helped Sampdoria keep 11 clean-sheets in from his 34 appearances, holding his own against the likes of AC Milan and Atalanta.

Arriving in Ligue 1 brings a new challenge and the surmounting task of overthrowing giants Paris Saint-Germain from the top. He’s already faced some world-class strikers in Serie A and will relish the prospect of deferring more in France.

Competition for places

While the 23-year-old has become Lyon’s prized defensive acquisition, reputation alone will not see Andersen waltz into the team. Les Gones are quite packed on the defensive front, with Jason Denayer, Marcelo and Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa all fighting for their places at the heart of their back line.

However, a composed centre-back like Andersen isn’t yet matched at Lyon. The Danish defender should relish the opportunity to fight for his place and his versatility in playing in either side of the defence and even defensive midfielder grants him the edge over others.

Lyon have made a big statement by roping in the highly-rated 23-year-old to boost their chances of challenging for the Ligue 1 title next season. Andersen could grow into a commanding, influential centre-half who adds even more beauty to their thrilling attacking style.