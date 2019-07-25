Bologna snap up highly-rated Danish winger Olsen

Sinisa Mihajlovic has made Denmark Under-21 winger, Andreas Skov Olsen, his tenth summer signing as the 19-year-old completed a £5.4m move to Bologna on Wednesday afternoon.

Olsen came through the ranks at local club FC Nordsjaelland, where he scored 27 goals in 51 appearances since making his debut in July 2017, aged 17.

Predominantly a right-winger, Olsen is also adept on the left-hand side and his 22 league goals last season was the second-highest tally in the Superliga. In addition, the pacey forward has amassed seven goals across 21 caps for Denmark at various youth levels, but he has yet to be named in one of Age Hareide’s senior squads.

In demand

Having scored and assisted for Denmark at this summer’s Under-21 European Championships, the Rossoblu fought off considerable competition to secure his services on a five-year deal, with Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur being one of the interested clubs, according to The Mirror.

Despite this competition, the Italian club managed to finalise the deal for just £5.4m as Olsen was entering the final year of his contract with the Farum-based outfit.

Competition for places

The arrival of Olsen takes Bologna’s summer spending beyond the £50m mark as they look to build on last season’s tenth-placed finish in Serie A. The Dane is expected to compete with Riccardo Orsolini for the right-wing berth after the Italian made his loan move from Juventus a permanent one.

With Orsolini currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, however, Mihajlovic will need Olsen to hit the ground running and, although his goal-scoring record is impressive, the Serbian coach will hope for a greater return than the seven assists Olsen managed in his time at Nordsjaelland.

The seven-time Italian champions have recruited a blend of youth and experience this summer with Takehiro Tomiyasu (20) and Jerdy Schouten (22) arriving at the Stadio Renato Dell’Ara from Sint-Truiden and Excelsior respectively. Meanwhile, Nicola Sansone and Roberto Soriano have both made their loan moves from Villarreal permanent as I Veltri aim to qualify for Europe for the first time this century.