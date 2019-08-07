Torino - Shakhtyor Soligorsk: Can Torino continue good European form?

After Torino's convincing win over Debreceni VSC, they will now host Belarusian side - Shakhtyor Soligorsk. This will prove to be a tougher test for Walter Mazzarri's side as Shakhtyor are halfway through their league campaign.

Torino have so far only played a couple of competitive games and as previously mentioned, Shakhtyor have played 16league games and are currently on a cup run. They have managed to keep their strong run of form going across four competitions.

Team news

Torino have a full squad to choose from. They have Andrea Belotti who has scored two goals in the two appearances in the Europa League so far, so his confidence is sure to be high. They have performed admirably in the competition so far and look to have continued on from their form at the tail end of last season. With a full squad to choose from, Mazzarri will be eager to put out the strongest team available to ensure they go further in the competition.

Shakhtyor also has a full squad to choose from. They have performed very well so far and have yet to concede in the Europa League. The solidity at the back has been key for them so far.

Players to watch

For many, the obvious player to watch is the aforementioned Belotti. However, Alex Berenguer may well be the star man on Thursday night. With trickery and pace, Berenguer will be a constant threat down the left for the Shakhtyor defence.

Another player somewhat away from the spotlight is Simone Zaza who is reborn after joining from Valencia on loan back in 2018. Now, Torino have purchased him outright and he had a goal and assist in the last match against Debreceni and he will look to continue that form.

What are the managers saying?

Ahead of the clash, Mazzarri has mentioned in his press conference, his side is "more ready than we were with Debrecen" and that they "have to attack, but also to maintain a certain type of balance." He then proceeded to mention two games last season where they dropped points for not having that balance.

Mazzarri also pointed out that being at home, the crowd will give them a boost and he hopes for his side not to concede.

Shakhtyor manager Sergey Tashuyev mentioned in his press conference that they will "try to oppose Torino with the same aggressive football" that Torino play.

While Shakhtyor might not be a team who many have heard of, they are no slouches and their form this season both domestically and in Europe will have Torino on their toes, in what is sure to be a fantastic battle over the two games.