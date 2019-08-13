Levante Season Preview: Can Levante push into the top half? 

Levante began the 2018/19 season strongly but after a disappointing run, they fell way down the table, eventually finishing safe in 15th. They’ll hope to improve on that this season but they can’t afford another mid-season slip.

Transfer Business Overview

Sergio Leon and Ruben Vezo are among the new arrivals at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia. Gonzalo Melero and Jorge Miramon are other Huesca players getting another shot in La Liga with Oscar Duarte, Hernani and Carlos Clerc also joining, while Borja Mayoral is back on loan from Real Madrid for another season.

Going the other way, Ruben Garcia is off to Osasuna and Jason joins neighbours Valencia with Chema, Esteban Saveljich and Pedro Lopez also leaving the club. Raphael Dwamena, Pepelu and Koke are out on loan.

Manager: Paco Lopez

The Levante job was Lopez’s first big job having spent the majority of his coaching career in charge of the Villarreal B side but he has done well enough to be retained as boss for the 2019/20 season.

If he can keep them up again and potentially even push for a top ten place then he’ll likely still be here this time next year.

Player to Watch: José Luis Morales

Captain Morales missed just one league game in the whole of last season, scoring 12 goals and getting five assists in that time too.

His direct running has earned him fans all across Spain and Europe, proving a nightmare for defenders too. He will once again be one of the side’s main attacking forces and is likely to torment defences for another season.

One for the Future: Pepelu

Midfielder Pepelu has featured frequently for Levante B in the Spanish third tier and after impressing at that level, has been sent out on loan to Liga NOS side Tondela.

The club hope that he can continue his progression at that level and if so, with him being so highly regarded, expect to see him in the Levante squad in the future.

Predicted Finish

Levante have an impressive squad together with most of them having La Liga experience so they shouldn’t be anywhere near the relegation zone. If they can work together well and perform to the highest of their ability then the top half won’t be out of their reach.