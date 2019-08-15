Wolfsburg Season Preview: Can Wolfsburg break into top four?

VLF Wolfsburg are back in action on Saturday where they will host 2. Bundesliga champions FC Koln. They will look to start the season strongly given they have been given the league opener at home.

Great signings

Wolfsburg has made some great signings this season by bringing in exciting talents in Kevin Mbabu from Young Boys and Xaver Schlager from Red Bull Salzburg. They have also brought in youngster Lukas Nmecha on loan from Manchester City and two others in Joao Victor and Paulo Otavio.

Wolfsburg has sold younger players in Victor Osmihen, Gian-Luca Itter, Landry Dimata and Paul Seguin.

New manager

Oliver Glasner has recently been hired to take charge of Wolfsburg in the upcoming campaign and to lead them in the Europa League.

He led LASK to a second-place finish in the Austrian Bundesliga. The 44-year-old looks set to continue to use his 3-4-3 formation and to play exciting football. At Wolfsburg, he should be given time to implement his ideas and continue to grow in football whilst helping a good side improve.

Xaver Schlager

Given Glasner joined from the Austrian league, he has brought with him one of the most exciting talents in football in Schlager.

A central midfielder with an impressive range of passing, hard-work and great intelligence, he looks set to shine. A move to a club like Wolfsburg is what he needed before eventually making the next step to a top club in Europe. He will be one of the very best midfielders given he is only turning 22 this year and already has a few caps for Austria.

He is definitely one to watch for the future as he can only get better, especially playing in the Bundesliga.

Predicted finish

Wolfsburg will prove to be a very exciting team to watch this season, with their Thursday night exploits in Europa League, they should look to solidify themselves as a team that stays in European competition. Given the signings, they have made to date, a top-four finish is definitely on the cards this season.