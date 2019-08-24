Fiorentina vs Napoli Preview: Feel good factor around La Viola to continue?

The first games of the 2019/20 Serie A season are here and Fiorentina host expected title-challengers Napoli in what is sure to be a great game with a cracking atmosphere.

La Viola go into the game on the back of signing Franck Ribery and there is a real feel-good factor since the arrival of Rocco Commisso, who has given the city of Florence a chance to go into a season with real optimism.

Napoli, meanwhile, are looking to push on to win the Scudetto and there has been very little upheaval meaning they go into this season with a similar structure and continuity. With smart signings being made, Napoli look a big danger to Juventus' reign.

Fiorentina has started their season already with a competitive fixture against Monza in the Coppa Italia - a game in which they won 3-1. Napoli, however, has not yet played a competitive game.

Both of these sides, then, will be keen to hit the ground running. Fiorentina will be keen to ensure the feel-good factor remains around the club. Whereas, Napoli will be looking to kick-start their campaign with a win, especially if Juventus beat Parma in the first fixture of the season.

Team News

Fiorentina goes into the match missing Jacob Rasmussen and Napoli are missing Arkadiusz Milik.

Predicted Line-ups

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Lirola, Milenkovic, Pezzella, Biraghi; Castrovilli, Badelj, Pulgar; Sottil, Boateng, Chiesa.

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Zielinski; Callejon, Fabian Ruiz, Insigne; Mertens.

Key Clash

The key clash of this game will be between Milan Badelj and Fabian Ruiz. Both players are fantastic on the ball and pull strings for their respective sides, whoever wins the battle between the two of them, perhaps swings the match in their favour.

What did the managers say?

Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Montella was complimentary of his opponents, recognising that the fixture is very difficult as an opener for his team.

"We’re facing a team in Napoli who have changed the least, whereas we’re the ones who have changed the most," he said.

“We’ll need all our energy and concentration against a great team. We need to be strong as a team and supported by our fans," he told the press

“It’s a difficult game because if I think about Napoli’s goalscoring statistics, it gives me a bit of a headache."

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti, when asked what he expects from the game, spoke of the feel-good factor at Fiorentina and the psychological side whilst speaking of the squad Fiorentina has.

"We face a team that has great enthusiasm coming from the new ownership," he said.

"They have men who can put anyone in difficulty, especially on the break."