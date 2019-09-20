Hertha Berlin vs SC Paderborn 07: Can Hertha harness the home advantage?

Following a torrid start to the 19/20 season, Hertha Berlin are set to take on SC Paderborn 07 who have also had a poor start to the season. Both teams find themselves in the drop zone with Hertha dead bottom of the Bundesliga and Paderborn one place above them in 17th.

Last time out

Hertha comes into this game having lost in a close tie away at Mainz 05 last time out, where a Jeremiah St Juste goal in the 88th minute sunk the Berlin side. Whereas Paderborn were hammered by a rejuvenated Schalke 04 side 5-1 at home, proving that not even the home advantage can keep you safe in the Bundesliga.

The Mainz game was the best chance Hertha have had so far to be able to gain their first win of the season, however, despite having a better rub of the green, they couldn’t manage to get the goals they needed. The first real chances fell to Hertha in the form of David Selke.

A sweet strike on his left foot which connected with the outside of the goal post. The better of the two chances was the second, after a high press from the Hertha team, Selke found the ball at his feet with a clear shot on goal, however, his strike was hit straight at the keeper. Moments later Mainz midfielder Robin Quaison slotted home at the back post with an open goal. The game wouldn’t see another goal for 43 Minutes when in the 83rd minute Marko Gruijc headed home from close range. The game was won in the 88th minute via St Juste as he connected with a corner.

Paderborn started the brighter of the two teams against Schalke, taking the lead early on through Cauly Oliveria De Sousa. However, this was to be their only shot on target in the entire game with the momentum shifting very much to the visitors. Goals from Salif Sane, Suat Serdar, Ahmed Kutucu and two from Amine Harit followed and condemned Paderborn to the 5-1 loss.

Team News

Hertha should be at full strength for this tie, only without Arne Maier, who is making his return to action for the U23’s as he looks for match fitness, and Peter Pekarik who is out with a calf issue. Paderborn are also set to have a full-strength squad with the exception of defender Sebastian Schonlau who is set to miss the game through a foot injury.

Predicted Line Ups

Hertha Berlin ( 3-4-1-2)

Jarstein (GK), Stark, Rekik, Boyata, Wolf, Gruijc, Darida, Plattenhardt, Dilrosun, Lukebakio, Ibesevic

Paderborn (4-4-2)

Huth (GK), Drager, Srohdiek, Hunemeier, Collins, Cauly, Vasiliadis, Gjasula, Antwi-Adjei, Mamba, Michel

What the Players and Managers are saying

Following the loss to Mainz David Selke claimed that the Berlin team should have at least earned a point from the game.

“We were the better team for long stretches, even when we were 1-0 down, so we should have taken at least one point after we made it 1-1” – David Selke

In preparation of the game, Paderborn head coach Steffen Baumgart said that both teams will be coming into the game wanting the win.

“Both teams will be wanting the win with all their might” – Steffen Baumgart