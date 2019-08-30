Bayern Munich v Mainz 05: Can Mainz stop Bayern? 

Heading into the third match of the season pointless with just one goal scored and six conceded, reigning champions Bayern Munich would probably be bottom of the Mainz list of favoured next opponents. However, that is the task that faces Sandro Schwarz's men, as they head to Bavaria looking to silence their critics and avenge the 6-0 defeat inflicted on them by Bayern last season.

Bayern's season started with a 3-1 win over Energie Cottbus in the DFB Pokal, before a surprise 2-2 draw at home to Hertha Berlin on the opening night of the season. Last weekend's 3-0 win at Schalke saw veteran talisman Robert Lewandowski bag a hat trick.

Mainz's first three games have been nothing short of dismal. An embarrassing cup defeat to Kaiserslautern was then followed by a late collapse at Freiburg, as they shipped three goals in the final eight minutes to lose 3-0. Despite going 1-0 up to Borussia Mönchengladbach in their return to the Opel Arena through Robin Quaison, they again shipped thrice as Die Föhlenelf picked up their first away win of the season.

Speaking to the press ahead of this match, head coach Sandro Schwarz was under no illusions at the task that faces his basement side. "We know that Mainz have been successful [in Munich] in the past. We know what to expect, whatever their line up, and whether or not Coutinho plays."

Team News

Bayern could hand a first start to Phillipe Coutinho following his move from Barcelona. He played half an hour in last week's victory in Gelsenkirchen.

Mainz's injury issues have been well documented but they have added to the squad, bringing in Adam Szalai from Hoffenheim. He returns to the club he played for between 2010 and 2013, and could well be brought straight into the starting line up for a side eager for goals.

Jerry St Juste is unlikely to return to the squad having missed the last match through a shoulder injury.

Predicted Line-Ups

Bayern: Neuer, Alaba, Süle, Kimmich, Hernandez, Pavard, Coutinho, Tolisso, Müller, Lewandowski.

Mainz: Müller, Brosinski, Hack, Martin, Niakhate, Latza, Baku, Fernandes, Onisiwo, Boetius, Szalai.