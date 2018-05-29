Steven Skrzybski makes step up to the Bundesliga with Schalke

Schalke 04 have completed the signing of winger Steven Skrzybski from 1. FC Union Berlin.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga club, with Bild reporting the transfer fee to be just under €3.5 million.

A successful season for Skrzybski, if not Union

Skrzybski had been with Union since the age of seven, rising through the ranks to become arguably their most important player of the last few years.

He made his first team debut in November 2010, against FSV Frankfurt, and although he needed time to establish himself in the side, he would eventually become one of their key creative outlets.

In 143 senior appearances for the club in the 2. Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal he scored 30 goals and created 18 more, with the last campaign being his most productive. He picked up 14 goals and five assists, although the club was unable to sustain a promotion challenge as they had the previous year.

Unfortunately for Die Eisern, it seemed increasingly inevitable that a bigger club would eventually acquire his services, and it is the Royal Blues, with a recent record of snapping up 2. Bundesliga talents such as Guido Burgstaller, who have won the race to his signature.

Skrzybski fulfiling boyhood amibion

He generally played as a winger or sometimes as a centre forward for Union, and could ultimately fill several positions for Domenico Tedesco’s Schalke.

Tedesco said Skrzybski was “one of the best players in the 2. Bundesliga last season,” and that the Gelsenkirchen side were “delighted he’s chosen to join the club.” He added that he believes the player is “a threat in front of goal, always gives 100% and is a flexible player,” who will be able to “help us out in lots of positions.”

Skrzybski himself admitted that he had been a fan of the club since childhood, and that he hopes “that I can play a part in another successful season.” Meanwhile in a statement on his former club’s website, he added that his decision to leave “wasn't made lightly,” however moving to Schalke was “the fulfilment of a great dream.”

He is the club’s fourth signing of the summer, following Mark Uth, Salif Sané and Suat Serdar.

Quotes via Schalke 04 and 1. FC Union Berlin.