Atalanta vs Fiorentina: Can the Viola end their 17 Game winless drought?

Fiorentina will be playing Atalanta in their fourth-round fixture of Serie A as the two clubs will face off after their last meeting resulted in Atalanta advancing to the Coppa Italia finals. Atalanta, at the moment, finds their club in a different position as opposed to the Viola.

Fiorentina continues to search for their first win after a hard-fought draw versus Juventus in their last fixture. Frank Ribery started his first game for the Viola with a strong performance, having an opportunity to score in the game but was unable to as Wojciech Szczesny denied the forward. Dalbert had also shown his presence in the game and created opportunities. Two recent acquisitions with strong performances should make Fiorentina fans very excited.

Vincenzo Montella had his men prepared as there were countless chances throughout the game for the Viola to leave with the win versus the Bianconeri. Juventus was limited to very few chances in the game which was positive for Fiorentina, a team which has been unable to find wins. This is encouraging for the Viola as they will need to build off something, as not winning could hurt the confidence of the team as well as their performance.

The team will look to build off this performance as they look to end a 17-game winless streak. The display of the fans at the Stadio Artemio Franchi had fans showing their support for the team regardless of what had happened in the past 17 games. This should help motivate the club going into their next match.

Atalanta’s last Serie A fixture against Genoa ended in a dramatic style as Duvan Zapata scored in the last minute of the game to deliver the win. After being tied 1-1 with goals from Luis Muriel and Domenico Criscito, Atalanta needed this late goal from Zapata to win the game. Atalanta had a strong performance as, throughout the game, many chances were created but weren’t converted. However, mid-week, Atalanta had its first Champions League in history and suffered a disappointing 4-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb. The team’s performance wasn’t nearly as good as it was against Genoa. Atalanta will look to rebound from a poor performance on a short week while Fiorentina will have a full week’s rest and look to take advantage of a club who played mid-week.

Injuries and Suspensions

Atalanta: None

Fiorentina: Unavailable: Jacob Rasmussen, Marco Benassi, and Pedro.

Predicted Line-Ups

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Golini; Palomino, Djimsiti, Kjaer; Gosens, Castagne, D.Roon, Pasalic; Malinovsky; Muriel, Zapata

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Caceres, Milenkovic, Pezzella; Dalbert, Lirola, Castrovilli, Pulgar, Badelj; Ribery, Chiesa

Key Clash

Vincenzo Montella continues to search for his first win, after going winless in his previous 17 games with Fiorentina. After a strong performance against Juventus and with a great display of support from their fans, the Viola will look to use this as motivation and a building block towards their match against Atalanta. Montella must have his men focused for this match and ready as he will not want to lose again. A tie against Juventus was a great result but against Atalanta, the club will need to aim for a win considering they are coming off a short week and should take advantage.

As for Atalanta, Duvan Zapata continues to show his brilliance and goal scoring. After his late goal which won their last game against Genoa, the forward will look to continue of his recent strong performance. The forward has scored three goals in his last two Serie A matches and has been one of Atalanta’s best players this season.