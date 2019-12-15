Cagliari vs Lazio Preview: Two teams entering this match in fine form 

Story behind the game

Lazio and Cagliari will be coming into this match in fine form. Cagliari are unbeaten in their last 13 matches and in their last two matches came back to win and draw. The Rossoblu found themselves down 3-1 against Sampdoria with 15 minutes left, yet came back in dramatic style to score three goals and win the match 4-3. Alberto Cerri scored in the 90th minute to cap off an impressive comeback.

Last weekend, the Rossoblu followed up with the same result, yet this time in a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo. The Neroverdi had a 2-0 lead in this match, however, in the second half Joao Pedro and Daniele Ragatzu each scored for the Rossoblu. Ragatzu’s goal came at the 90th minute and Cagliari preserved their unbeaten streak for the second week in a row. Cagliari will look to extend their unbeaten streak to 14 games against a Lazio side which has shown good form as well.

As for Lazio, the Biancocelesti are unbeaten in their last ten matches and have won seven in a row. Lazio has shown good form this season after a disappointing season last year. In their most recent match in the Serie A, Lazio defeated Juventus 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico. After going down 0-1 against the Bianconeri, the Biancocelesti put a good effort in this match to comeback with goals from Luiz Felipe, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Felipe Caicedo. Lazio find themselves five points back of Inter Milan and three points back of Juventus for first place in the standings.

In their seven-game winning streak, their wins have been over clubs such as AC Milan, Torino, Fiorentina and Juventus. This past week they lost their match against Stade Rennes, although a win wouldn’t have made a difference as they needed help from Celtic F.C. which who also lost their match. Lazio seems focused on the Serie A this season and are hoping to make Champions League next season.

Predicted line ups

Cagliari (4-3-1-2): Rafael – Cacciatore, Klavan, Pisacane, Pellegrini – Nandez, Cigarini, Ionita – Nainggolan – Joao Pedro, Simeone

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha – Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu – Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic – Correa, Immobile

Injuries and suspensions

Cagliari: Valter Birsa, Leonardo Pavoletti, Alessio Cragno and Luca Ceppitelli are on the sidelines; Robin Olsen and Marko Rog are suspended.

Lazio: Patric (Questionable), Denis Vavro (Doubtful), Jordan Lukaku (Doubtful)

Key Clashes

Luis Alberto has shown fine form this season as the midfielder leads the league in assists with 11. In his recent match against Juventus, the Spaniard was instrumental throughout the match as he assisted on two goals with both being the tying and winning goals. Alberto continues to have a strong season this year and is showing the form that has made him successful in the 2017/18 season.

Joao Pedro has started in all 15 matches for the Rossoblu and has shown good form this season. The midfielder has scored 10 goals and in his last seven matches played has seven goals. The midfielder will look to continue building off a strong start to the season against a club who has shown to be difficult to win and score against this season.

In the last 42 games between the two clubs Lazio has won 23, tied 11 and lost 8. In the last ten matches the Biancocelesti has been the better side winning eight.