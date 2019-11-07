Brescia vs Torino preview: Both teams in need of a win

The teams

Struggling Brescia Calcio, who currently sit in nineteenth place in the Serie A table will be looking to finally collect a win for their new coach, Italian Football legend, Fabio Grosso. Grosso was appointed the new coach of Brescia earlier in the week after taking over for Eugenio Corini.

Brescia are clearly struggling this year since making the move to Serie A. Unfortunately, they have lost three straight matches and four out of their last five.

Fans will be hoping the new face on the bench can help spark the squad and get them some victories in order to stay out of the relegation zone.

Their opponents on Sunday afternoon, Torino F.C have not played much better as of late and rumours have it head coach Walter Mazzarri may also be on his way out if they continue to struggle to get results.

The Granata had a decent start to the season but after recent poor results, they have slipped down the table to fourteenth place. Not nearly good enough for a team with this much talent and one of the best Serie A strikers in Andrea Belotti.

Having lost to Juventus FC 1-0 last weekend and currently, on a two-game losing streak, something needs to change for this club, if they hope to finish in the top half of the table.

In their last five they have three losses and two draws, Mazzarri will be hoping finally for a win, possibly even with his job on the line.

Probable lineups

Brescia (3-5-2): Jesse Joronen; Ales Mateju, Andrea Cristina, Massimiliano Mangraviti; Stefano Sabelli, Dimitri Bisoli, Romulo, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Martella; Mario Balotelli, Alfredo Donnarumma

Torino (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Lyanco, Nicolas N'Koulou, Armando Izzo; Ola Aina, Daniele Baselli, Tomas Rincon, Soualiho Meite, Diego Laxalt; Simone Verdi, Andrea Belotti

Injuries and suspensions

New coach Fabio Grosso looks to be missing a couple of names from his team list.

Giangiacomo Magnani, Jhon Chancellor, Daniele Dessena, Luca Tremolada and Ernesto Torregrossa all look to be missing out due to various injuries.

Also, veteran striker Alessandro Matri picked up a red card in their last match against Hellas Verona F.C. so he will be suspended for the match against Torino.

Torino look to be without just two players, defender Kevin Bonifazi and winger Iago Falque. This leaves Mazzarri with many available options for Saturday's match.

Who to watch

From this Brescia squad look for 'Super Mario' Mario Balotelli. After scoring a splendid goal last weekend against Verona, Brescia and Balotelli will be hoping for much of the same.

Also, their young midfield sensation Sandro Tonali is proving to the footballing world why he may be considered the next Andrea Pirlo. At only 19-years-old the midfielder continues to impress this season and will only get better as the season progresses.

This Torino side has plenty of quality within it, even with their struggles this season. With that said though, look for their captain Andrea Belotti to continue to lead this team from the front, as he has for the past few seasons.

With five goals and one assist in eleven Serie A appearances, Belotti is surely their biggest threat going forward. Not to mention he is one heck of a leader who is willing to track back to help and run for miles and miles for his teammates.

Match details

The match Saturday afternoon is set to take place at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti in Brescia. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m (GMT+1), as both teams will be hoping to turn their seasons around with a much-needed victory.