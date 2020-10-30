Borussia Monchengladbach vs RB Leipzig: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Two of last seasons top four face off on Saturday evening, as top of the table RB Leipzig travel to Borussia Monchengladbach after their 5-0 thrashing against Manchester United in midweek.

Despite their heavy defeat in Manchester on Wednesday night, Julian Nagelsmann's outfit have started their domestic season like a house on fire. Four wins and a draw leaves them top of the table going into Matchday 6.

As for the hosts, it has been a topsy turvy start to the season, beating Mainz and coming out victorious in the Rheinland Derby but slightly underwhelming draws at home against Union Berlin and Wolfsburg have left Die Fohlen in sixth.

Team news

Borussia Monchengladbach - Andreas Poulsen, who remains the only certain absentee, has now had his operation on his shoulder. Denis Zakaria and Valentino Lazaro continue to push for a return, however coach Marco Rose has confirmed he will not be rushing the pair back.

Leipzig - Both Konrad Laimer and Lukas Klostermann are confirmed to be out due to knee injuries. Frenchman Nordi Mukiele is also expected to be out for the encounter on Saturday. However, on a more positive note, Tyler Adams has passed a fitness test and is available for selection.

Predicted lineups

Borussia Monchengladbach - Yann Sommer; Stefan Laineer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus; Jonas Hoffman, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram; Alassane Plea

Leipzig - Peter Gulasci; Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban, Marcel Halstenberg; Benjamin Henrichs, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino; Dani Olmo, Justin Kluivert; Youssef Poulsen

Form guide

Borussia Monchengladbach - WDDWD - Last Game - 2-2 vs Real Madrid

Leipzig - WWWWL - Last Game - 5-0 (L) vs Manchester United

Ones to watch

Borussia Monchengladbach - Centre back Matthias Ginter scored the winner last weekend against Mainz. Now with 33 caps for the German national team, Ginter has become Mr. Dependable at the back for the Foals over the last few seasons since signing from Borussia Dortmund. He will have his work cut out against table topping Leipzig on Saturday though.

Leipzig - Since Timo Werner's departure in the summer, captain Marcel Sabitzer has taken on the role of being the teams talisman. Like Ginter, the Austrian midfielder scored his sides winning goal last weekend, helping Die Roten Bullen to a 2-1 victory against Hertha Berlin. Sabitzer has been a mainstay since Leipzig's promotion in 2016, with his immense technical quality in particular catching viewers eyes.

Previous meetings

Over the past four seasons, Leipzig have won on all of their trips to Borussia-Park. In the most recent encounter in Monchengladbach, Timo Werner scored a scintillating hat-trick.

The last meeting between the two ended all square, though, with Christopher Nkunku scoring an 89th minute equaliser to deny Die Fohlen their first ever victory against Leipzig.

Where to watch on TV

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Leipzig will be aired on BT Sport 2 at 17:30 BWT.

What have the managers said ?

Borussia Monchengladbach - Marco Rose, manager - "Leipzig are in good form, in spite of the result in Manchester last night. It was fairly even for long periods, but it turned into a heavy defeat late on. Leipzig are still a side with immense individual quality.

"You never know what you come up against with Leipzig, whether they will play a back-three or four. Leipzig have stepped up their game in many regards under Julian Nagelsmann, particularly on the counterpress."

"We have tough challenges in the next week with games against Leipzig, Shakhtar and Bayer Leverkusen. We're looking forward to it and are feeling positive. Our goal is to back up our performance against Real."