Bundesliga Transfer Roundup Week 1 - Looking at who has gone where in Germany

With the January transfer window in full swing, now is a good time to check in with what teams across the Bundesliga have gotten up to.

RB Leipzig

Arrivals

Dominik Szoboszlai - €20m from Red Bull Salzburg

Only 20 years old, the Hungarian sensation has crossed the border from Austria to Germany after a number of successful seasons in Salzburg. Many clubs were interested in the attacking midfielder, including Arsenal and AC Milan, but in the end Leipzig won the race for his signature. Once established at his new club, Szoboszlai is likely to be competing with the likes of Christoper Nkunku, Dani Olmo, and Emil Forsberg for a spot in the starting XI.

Borussia Monchengladbach

Arrivals

Joe Scally - €1.8m from New York City FC

Gladbach have invested in the future with the purchase of the 18 year old American. Operating as a right back, Scally has already played five games in the MLS for his former club, although it is expected that he will have to wait a bit before making his Bundesliga debut.

Wolfsburg

Departures

Omar Mamoush - loan to St. Pauli

Wolfsburg have sent the young Egyptian on loan to second tier side St. Pauli in the hopes he can get some much needed game time after only playing one minute of league football this season. Mamoush has already kicked off his career at the Hamburg club in some style, scoring in his second appearance for them against Holstein Kiel.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Departures

Bas Dost - €4m to Club Brugge

After one and a half seasons in Frankfurt, the Dutch target man has departed for the Belgian Pro League. Scoring 12 times in 36 appearances, Dost leaves with a very respectful goal return and one which will leave a gap in the Frankfurt front line. Moving to Club Brugge gives Dost the chance to play European football once again, with the Belgian club set to take on Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League round of 32.

Schalke

Arrivals

Sead Kolasinac - loan from Arsenal

The Bosnian is back in Gelsenkirchen. After three and a half years in North London, the left back has returned to the team he started his career at. Kolasinac has struggled for game time this season under Mikel Arteta and the chance to help his beloved Schalke stay up was too good to turn down. His return to the team coincided with Schalke's first victory in 31 Bundesliga games as they beat Hoffenheim 4-0 while Kolasinac wore the captain's armband.

Departures

Vedad Ibisevic - released

One Bosnian in and one Bosnian out at Schalke as Ibisevic's nightmare at the Veltins Arena came to an earlier than expected end. Signed from Hertha Berlin in the summer, the 36 year old striker only appeared four times for the Royal Blues before having his contract terminated at the start of December.

Rabbi Matondo - loan to Stoke City

Another player who has struggled for game time this season is 20 year old Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo. Under David Wagner, the pacey winger was an established member of the first team squad, but due to injuries and a loss of form, he had to make do with a more sporadic role during the reign of Manuel Baum. A loan to the English Championship may be the move Matondo needs to kick-start his career again.

Mainz

Departures

Aaron Martin - loan to Celta Vigo

Much was expected of the Spanish left back when he joined Mainz from Espanyol in the summer of 2018. As of yet, though, he has not delivered for them, appearing only five times this season with fullback Daniel Brosinski being preferred to him. A temporary move back to his homeland may restore his confidence and get him back to his best again.

Issah Abass - loan to Twente

The 22 year old striker is back on loan to another Dutch club after his stint with FC Utrecht last season. Unable to become a regular member in the Mainz squad this term, a loan spell at Twente may allow him to play more games and develop as a player, which will hopefully lead to him becoming a more established member of the Mainz first team.

Arminia Bielefeld

Departures

Brian Behrendt - €100k to Eintracht Braunschweig

A club stalwart, Behrendt left Bielefeld after being with them since 2015. The 29 year old has struggled with both game time and injuries this term so a drop down a division may suit all parties as Braunschweig now add an experienced defender to their ranks.