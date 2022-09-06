Ange Postecoglou says Celtic "will learn" from Real Madrid defeat

Ange Postecoglou felt that Vinicius Jr's opening goal knocked Celtic's confidence as they fell to a 3-0 home defeat to Real Madrid.

The Bhoys were making their first appearance in the Champions League group stage since 2017 and they started the encounter brightly amid a carnival-like atmosphere at Celtic Park.

However, Vinicius' deadlock-breaker in the 56th minute was quickly followed up by a second from Luka Modric and a third from Eden Hazard, as the champions of Europe turned on the style.

Composure

“When the first goal went in we lost our composure a bit and they’ve got the quality to punish you," Postecoglou told BT Sport.

“We competed well. We had our moments which we didn’t capitalise on and that’s something the boys will learn from.

“You’re not going to get too many chances and we created really good ones and we hit the post as well. That’s the fine margins and they’re good enough to capitalise. The first goal was always going to be crucial because it would have required the opposition to take some risks."

“They controlled the game really well after they scored and we had to chase the game a little bit which leaves spaces. But we did not too bad. Up until the first goal we were well in the game and probably had the better opportunities. We handled their threats really well and caused them some problems."

Relationships

The Australian manager stuck to his progressive philosophy and his players took the game to Real Madrid in the opening 45 minutes. Callum McGregor rattled the post and Thibaut Courtois had to make a number of saves.

On trying to attack, Postecoglou added that such a style fits his aim of building a connection between the players and the supporters.

“This is a really special football club and they showed again tonight why it's so special and our responsibility is to give them a team they can be proud of and can compete at this level every year and that’s our aim.”

Not surprised

Carlo Ancelotti was "not surprised" by the qualities that came from Celtic.

"We knew they could start really fast with a lot of intensity," he said. "We were lucky because they hit the post, we were good with the ball.

"Also, in the first half, we didn't play so fast in the final third but second half much better, we needed to improve the speed in the final third, good combinations and three fantastic goals.

"When we opened the scoring, it was easier for us to control the ball, we played with quality in the midfield, Kroos had a fantastic game, good control, second half there was no problem."

Loud

The former Everton manager backed the Scottish club to surprise the other Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig when they come toe-to-toe over the coming weeks.

"This is a difficult stadium, fantastic atmosphere, they push a lot, the team, the supporters, it was nice for us to play well here, and to win."