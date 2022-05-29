Liverpool vs Real Madrid: The Warmdown

Heartache in Paris as a memorable season concludes

After painting the French Capital red prior to the Final, Liverpool missed out on lifting a seventh Champions League at the hands of European Royalty, Real Madrid.

A season that looked like it’d deliver everything for the Reds ended in despair as a scene of heartbreak unfolded at the full-time whistle.

Embed from Getty Images

After missing out on the Premier League title by a point on the final day of a rollercoaster campaign, the Reds have now missed out on the two biggest prizes eluding them in a season that should really see pride override any other emotion once the dust settles.

A domestic cup double should not be overlooked however, with the curtain drawing on a season that has certainly been a memorable one for Liverpool. Two trophies. Three cup finals. 92 Premier League points and just four defeats in 63 matches.

Despite this season ultimately concluding as a tale of what could’ve been, it’s a team that certainly deserves celebrating when they endure a well-deserved parade through the streets of Liverpool on Sunday afternoon regardless of results going against Jurgen Klopp’s men this week.

FA Cup and League Cup triumph may feel hollow to many but the Liverpool faithful shall remain upbeat as they prepare to produce a hero’s welcome for the Reds to commemorate the quality they have delivered over the course of the last six months.

As for Real Madrid, they proved just why they are the Kings of European Football. They’ve been previously regarded for their eye-catching football, but ultimately it was their colossal and dogged defensive display that edged them past a scintillating Liverpool outfit.

Prior to the match it seemed a game Liverpool should win. And they certainly created the chances to do so. Salah had six efforts hitting the target – the most ever by a player in a Champions League Final. But it felt like the Egyptian and co would never manage to beat Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian was awarded the man of the match trophy after the game, and much deservingly so. There seemed no way past Courtois last night. A performance that was worthy of winning his first European Cup.

Embed from Getty Images

The Belgian excelled himself on multiple occasions during the game as he expertly diverted Sadio Mane’s first half strike onto the post before denying numerous Salah chances from close quarters.

Embed from Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti has become the most successful manager in the competition having surpassed his and Zinedine Zidane’s previous record of three Champions League titles.

A disappointing night overall for Liverpool still had its positives. The biggest one being another flawless performance from Ibrahima Konate. Back in his home city, the youngster certainly justified why he was picked over Joel Matip to partner Virgil van Dijk. The Frenchman certainly has a bright future on Merseyside going off what hes produced in his debut season in red.

Tiredness certainly played a part in last night’s encounter. And when you’ve played in every game possible, so it should. Ancelotti’s Real had a more relaxed preparation ahead of the final after wrapping up the La Liga title a month ago.

Liverpool have looked weary towards the back end of this mammoth season, with an unrelenting schedule seeing Salah, Van Dijk, Fabinho and Thiago all facing a battle to be fit for last night’s Final.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool will rise again and come back stronger next season. They’ve done it before. Heartbreak in Kyiv. Nine months later, triumph in Madrid. They’re titled mentality monsters for a reason, and they know how to respond to dejection, and who would bet against them next season?

Embed from Getty Images