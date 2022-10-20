Arsenal 1-0 PSV- Player Ratings.

Here are VAVEL UK's player ratings for the Champions League clash between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium:

Matt Turner- 6/10

Was relatively untroubled by PSV’S stifled attacking display. Routine saves were his highlight reel for the evening.

Kieran Tierney- 7/10

Another solid display from the Flying Scotsman. He was at the forefront of every Arsenal attack in the opening stages of the game and defended resolutely throughout.

Gabriel- 6/10

PSV offered nothing down the centre that troubled the Brazilian so his game was played at a passive pace as he did more passing and build-up play rather than defending.

Rob Holding-7/10

Alongside Gabriel, Holding was also rarely untroubled. He was good in possession, too, and might have had a goal, only for Benitez to deny his goal-bound header from a corner.

Takehiro Tomiyasu- 8/10

Almost the man of the match but was just edged by Xhaka. He snuffed out any danger from PSV’s most threatening player in Gakpo. Also, extremely confident in possession.

Bukayo Saka- 6/10

Brightest spark in the first half for Arsenal. Was a constant attacking threat but his mediocre rating is due to his lack of quality in front of goal. Most certainly should have had a goal to his name.

Eddie Nketiah- 5/10

A poor night for young Nketiah. This was another chance for him to showcase his talents but in truth, he failed to grasp them. Squandered a few openings, in particular on the rebound for Jesus’ chance.

Fabio Vieira- 7/10

Such a composed player is the Portuguese. Had some lovely little cameos in the first half and went close with a free kick in the first half. A fantastic asset that Arsenal have recruited this season.

Sambi Lokonga- 6/10

Similar to Nketiah, these are the sort of games in which the young Belgian can demonstrate his talents. He was industrious throughout and played his role well but never really stood out in what was a dominant Arsenal performance.

Granit Xhaka- 9/10 MOTM

Easily the man of the match. His growing influence on this Arsenal side and his own personal turnaround over the last year has been quite remarkable. Got the winning goal with a beautifully controlled finish and was at the centre of everything good about Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus- 7/10

Like Saka, Jesus will feel frustrated that he did not get on the scoresheet tonight. Other than that, he was creating chances at will and was dribbling past the opposition for fun. Goals will most certainly come for talent as promising as him.

Substitutes

Thomas Partey- 6/10

His 25-minute cameo off the bench further emphasised his great start to the season.

Martin Odegaard- 6/10

Really amplified Arsenal’s attacking prowess off the bench and nearly set up a further 2-3 goals for his side.

Gabriel Martinelli- 6/10

Brilliant when he came on for Jesus. Ran the touchline in trademark fashion on numerous occasions. Really looks the part this year for Arsenal.

Ben White- N/A

Not much to note for Ben White as he was only given 14 minutes to have an influence. Kept it simple and saw out the rest of the game for Arsenal.

Reiss Nelson- N/A

Came on with five minutes to play. Will struggle to break into this Arsenal team but always a valuable player in these kind of fixtures.

PSV

Walter Benitez- 7/10.

PSV’s best player by a mile. Denied Saka and Jesus on several occasions and the result could have been much worse if it wasn’t for his heroics.

Phillipp Mwene- 5/10

Didn’t have too much trouble with Nketiah but was comfortable on the ball throughout and was rarely caused too many issues on his side.

Andre Ramalho Silva- 3/10

It was always going to be tough away from home, but Silva was at the forefront for this PSV defence and was massively exposed through the centre as Arsenal cut through his lane far too many times.

Armando Obispo- 4/10

Equally as poor as his centre-half counterpart but did show some great recovery pace to divert Jesus away from the goal, so he gets a rating higher than Silva for that.

Philipp Max- 4/10

Massively exposed by Bukayo Saka down the right flank and allowed the Englishman in behind far too many times. His attributes are mainly displayed going forward, but even there he was absent.

Ibrahim Sangare- 5/10

A great midfielder who has been closely monitored by some of Europe’s top clubs, but this was certainly not the showcase he was looking for. Ran ragged on the turnover and non-existent going forward

Erick Gutierrez- 5/10

Also poor. Broke up play nicely at the start of the second half as he looked to put PSV on the front foot but was largely ineffective in turning the tide.

Xavi Simons- 6/10

Huge expectations of the young prodigy were not delivered. His side looked to him and Gakpo for that initial spark, but it was nowhere to be found. Still, an amazing talent who produced some neat moments in the game.

Joey Veerman- 4/10

Was pushed and hurried off the ball when he was deep in Arsenal’s half but struggled to string the attackers into the game. Usually so good in the Eredivisie but similar to most PSV players tonight, this game was a huge step up in quality.

Cody Gakpo- 5/10

The one to watch for PSV tonight. His performance was not the worst but his high number of goal contributions this year suggests he should have been more involved in front of goal. Also worth mentioning that Tomiyasu marshalled him brilliantly throughout the game.

Guus Til- 4/10

As the frontman of a team that lacked creativity, it’s hard to criticise him. He was void of service during his time on the pitch and was hooked just past the hour mark for Noni Madueke.

Substitutes

Noni Madueke- 6/10

Back on his home soil, Madueke offered a lot off the bench. His electric pace and tricky endeavour gave Arsenal something different to think about in the last 25 minutes.

Jordan Teze- 6/10

Arguably created PSV’s best chance of the game with a teasing ball to the back post that Luuk de Jong could not convert.

Luuk De Jong- 5/10

Should have equalised for PSV and snatched them a point but could not convert. Given his aerial prowess, you would expect much more.

Richard Ledezma- N/A

Came on in the 90th minute.