Wales FA Agree Monumental Equal Pay Deal

CARDIFF, WALES - SEPTEMBER 06: Ceri Holland celebrates with Elise Hughes, Sophie Ingle and Angharad James of Wales after the final whistle of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group I match between Wales and Slovenia at the Cardiff City Stadium on September 06, 2022 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

The Football Association of Wales has agreed on a monumental deal that sees both men's and women's players paid the same for representing their country.

CARDIFF, WALES - OCTOBER 26: Sophie Ingle of Wales celebrates scoring her team's fourth goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group I match between Wales and Estonia at Cardiff City Stadium on October 26, 2021 in Cardiff , United Kingdom. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

In solidarity with the push for equality, the men's senior team agreed to take a 25% pay cut, so the women's side could get a 25% rise in pay.

This equal pay agreement is due to run until 2027.

The female side has never been paid the same as their male counterparts for playing international football, but women's boss Gemma Grainger is proud of the message that the Wales FA is displaying through the deal.

Talking to BBC Sport Wales, Grainger said:

"I am really happy about the equal pay, it is about equality.

"The collaboration with the men's team is something we want to continue, and hopefully that collaboration will continue to grow.

"Equality and making sure what we have here is equal is so important to us. The women's game is growing and will continue to grow."

Grainger also mentioned the impact this deal will have on future generations, and young Welsh children with aspirations to play football:

"We hope that this will allow future generations of boys and girls to see that there is equality across Welsh international football, which is important for society as a whole."

This deal comes from Wales FA's "Together Stronger" campaign, in which those representing Wales are treated equally and fairly. First introduced in 2016 during the men's Euros appearance; finally, an "advertising slogan" has now become a reality.

Wales now joins countries such as neighbours England, the United States of America, Brazil, Norway, Australia and New Zealand in providing equal pay to their male and female national teams.

The Dragons have beaten other mainland neighbours, Scotland to an equal pay deal, where tensions are rising. Reports have indicated that Scotland's women's national team are taking legal action against the Scottish FA, after conversations were halted regarding their fight for equal pay.