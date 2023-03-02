Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha Berlin Preview: Matchday 23 2023

Mid-table Bayer Leverkusen will play 14th-place Hertha Berlin in what is a vital match for both teams.

Leverkusen come into the match off the back of a decent one-all draw with European-chasing SC Freiburg.

By all accounts, Leverkusen have had a dismal season domestically currently sitting in 11th place and being 14 points off the champions league places. As well as being out of the DFB Pokal.

However, the one spark of hope for all Leverkusen fans is the Europa league which now looks like the best way for them to play in Europe should they win it.

Meanwhile, Hertha are perilously close to the relegation zone with only one point separating them from VFL Bochum and three points ahead of Schalke 04 in last place.

However the one positive is that they come into the match on Sunday having secured a two-goal to-nil win against FC Augsburg last matchday.

It means a good result against Leverkusen is vital as otherwise there is a possibility that Hertha could find themselves at the bottom of the table after the conclusion of matchday 23.

Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen head coach Xavi Alonso has received several injury boosts this week. Talented defender Piero Hincapie should be available for selection and will likely start if he is fit enough.

Fellow defender Daley Sinkgraven should be back after serving a suspension along with Jonathon Tah, while french winger Amine Adli is also available for selection, however, midfielder Charles Aranguiz is still expected to miss out due to injury.

Meanwhile, Hertha head coach Sandro Schwarz has got several injury problems in particular in attack. Veteran goalkeeper Rune Jarstein has been excluded completely from the matchday squad.

French winger Kelian Nsona is injured and is expected to miss out along with forwards Wilfried Kanga and Chidera Ejuke who are also set to miss out due to injury. However Talismanic forward Dodi Lukebakio is expected to start.

Likely Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky, Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie, Frimpong, Andrich, Palacios, Bakker, Wirtz, Diaby, Azmoun

Hertha Berlin: Christensen, Uremovic, Kempf, Dardai, Richter, Tousart, Cigerci, Serdar, Plattenhardt, Lukebakio, Niederlechner

Key players

Jeremie Frimpong

While Leverkusen have got many talented players such as Moussa Diaby and Florian Wirz one player who often goes under the radar is young dutch fullback Jeremie Frimpong.

Frimpong has managed to get an impressive seven assists from full-back putting him comfortably ahead of his teammates. He has also managed to score five goals which is impressive given that his primary role is to play as a defender.

On top of that, he is the 5th fastest player in the Bundesliga this season and will look to use this pace to exploit the Hertha defense on Sunday.

His pace also allows Leverkusen as a team to defend higher because they know that if a ball gets played in behind he will likely outpace most players in order to make a recovery tackle.

Dodi Lukebakio

In terms of a key player for Hertha, Dodi Lukebakio is by far the most important. The Belgian forward is their most technically gifted player and whenever he does not play Hertha look significantly weaker in attack.

This season Lukebakio has scored nine goals for his club. This puts him five clear of midfielder Marco Richter. Lukeabkio will be hoping to show impressive form in front of goal on Sunday to help his team pick up a vital win as they continue their battle to avoid being relegated this season.

Match Facts

Where is it?

The match will take place at the stunning Bay Arena

When is it?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 14:30 on Sunday

How to watch?

Fans in the UK can watch the match on sky sports football from 14:30 while fans in the US can watch via ESPN+.

You can also follow all the Bundesliga news and views right here on VAVEL.