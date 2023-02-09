SC Freiburg vs VFB Stuttgart : Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 20 2023

Stuttgart make the short trip across Baden-Württemberg to take on a Freiburg side, who will be looking to respond to their heavy defeat to Borussia Dortmund, last weekend.

Despite their impressive season so far, Christian Streich's team have been inconsistent since their return from the World Cup break.

A draw with fellow Champions League hopefuls, Eintracht Frankfurt was sandwiched between a victory over Augsburg and thumpings from Wolfsburg and Dortmund.

The respective 6-0 and 5-1 losses are uncharacteristic for a Streich team so they have both been met with confusion. Although, Killiann Sildillia's 16th minute red card may explain their defeat a week ago.

As for Stuttgart, newly appointed Bruno Labbadia goes into Saturday's game still looking for his first win in his second spell at the club.

Two draws and two defeats have been the final results in Labbadia's opening four games. The 57-year-old is well versed in keeping sides in the Bundesliga.

He has previously helped the likes of Wolfsburg, Hamburg and Hertha stave off relegation so Die Schwaben should feel confident with the man they have in charge.

Team News

Freiburg

The main piece of team news for the hosts is Sildillia's suspension, who has been a regular this season. Midfielder, Yannik Keitel is a doubt.

Stuttgart

Serhou Guirassy is likely to miss a number of weeks with a torn tendon. While, Tiago Tomas and Dan-Axel Zagadou are also likely to miss out. In better news, Borna Sosa and Silas should be able to play.

Likely lineups

Freiburg

Flekken; Kübler, Lienhart, Ginter, Günter; Eggestein, Höfler; Doan, Höler, Grifo; Gregoritsch

Stuttgart

Müller; Anton, Mavropanos, Ito, Sosa; Silas, Endo, Karazor, Haraguchi, Führich; Pfeiffer

Key players

Freiburg - Matthias Ginter

The Germany international has replaced his international team mate, Nico Schlotterbeck in impressive style. Ginter returned to his hometown club in the summer and has built a strong partnership with Phillip Lienhart.

Upon leaving Gladbach for Freiburg, Ginter has been able to play European football again, helping his team qualify for the round of 16 in the Europa League. Winning on Saturday will go a long way to ensure that they are playing continental football next year.

Stuttgart - Wataru Endo

Endo has been the heartbeat off this Stuttgart team for a number of campaigns, now. This has also meant he has seen many of his midfield partners move on.

Both Orel Mangala and Naouirou Ahamada have gone to the riches of the Premier League. So Endo has been left to carry the baton on in the hope of keeping Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

Match details

Where is the game being played ?

The game is being played at the Schwarzwald Stadion in Freiburg.

What time is kick-off ?

The game kicks-off at 14:30 GMT on Saturday.

How can I watch ?

The game is not available to watch in the United Kingdom but you can follow all the news, views and updates from Bundesliga right here on VAVEL.