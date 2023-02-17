Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin : Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 21 2023

Both clubs go into Sunday's fixture off the back of an extremely positive week.

Borussia Dortmund's impressive run of form continued with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea which came after a 2-0 defeat of Werder Bremen. While, Hertha ran out 4-1 winners against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Edin Terzic's Dortmund are yet to drop a single point since they returned from the World Cup. Which has led to the Schwarzgelden being on the coat tails of leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Thanks to them and Union Berlin, there may finally be a title race in Germany's top flight.

The performances of many members of the Dortmund team have gone up a gear in the past month leading to this run of victories. Gregor Köbel as he highlighted against Chelsea in the week has been a rock behind the solid block of Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle.

Sebastian Haller's presence up front provides an upgrade on Anthony Modeste. While, the introduction of Emre Can as a holding midfielder has allowed the likes of Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt and goalscorer in the week, Karim Adeyemi to flourish.

As for the side that will be travelling to North Rhine-Westphalia, Hertha picked up a crucial result last weekend. Before the win over Gladbach, Die Alte Dame had been sinking without trace.

The victory came as a pleasant surprise to many supporters, who had been questioning the position of manager Sandro Schwarz.

However, Hertha remain in a relegation battle and are unlikely to go down without a fight.

Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Youssoufa Moukoko is ruled out for several weeks while right-backs, Thomas Meunier and Mateu Morey are making their way back from respective short and long term injuries.

Hertha Berlin

The visitors' injury list is slightly larger with Peter Pekarik, Agustin Rogel, Stevan Jovetic, Wilfried Kanga and Chidera Ejuke all likely to miss out.

Likely lineups

Borussia Dortmund - Köbel; Ryerson, Schlotterbeck, Süle, Guerreiro; Brandt, Can, özcan, Bellingham, Bynoe-Gittens; Haller

Hertha - Christensen; Uremovic, Kempf, Dárdai; Richter, Cigerci, Tousart, Serdar, Plattenhardt; Lukébakio, Niederlechner

Key players

Borussia Dortmund - Jude Bellingham

As well as others have been performing, one man stands above the rest in Dortmund. 19-year-old Jude Bellingham has transformed into one of world football's supreme midfielders in the past two years.

Bellingham improves with every game and it is looking extremely likely that he will be departing in the upcoming summer, but Dortmund will enjoy the ride whilst it lasts.

Dortmund are expected to receive over £100m for the Englishman and in the meantime, Bellingham will still be leading the line for their European qualification.

Hertha Berlin - Marco Richter

The energetic and vibrant winger showed extreme strength last year to come back from cancer and scored on his second game back, against former club, FC Augsburg.

Richter was integral in last weekend's victory, assisting Jessic Ngankam for Hertha's equaliser.

Against Dortmund, the 25-year-old is likely to be one of the visitors main weapons on the counter-attack with his pace and relentless energy.

Match details

Where is the game being played ?

The game is being played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

What time is kick-off ?

The game kicks-off ​​​​​at 16:30 GMT on Sunday.

How can I watch ?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football.