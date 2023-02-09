Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Mönchengladbach: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 20, 2023

Struggling Hertha Berlin host an inconsistent Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday afternoon at the Olympiastadion.

The Capital side have only scored one goal in 2023, with losses against VfL Bochum, Wolfsburg, Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt since returning from the Christmas break.

After a hectic few weeks at the club with Fredi Bobic leaving as sporting director, manager Sandro Schwarz will be looking for the club to focus on the on-pitch matters this Sunday.

Gladbach have shown glimpses of life and pushing into the European qualification places with victories over Hoffenheim, Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart but results such as the 0-0 draw against bottom side Schalke last week show they still have a long way to go under Daniel Farke.

The Foals will be looking to build some form this weekend before their clash with table-toppers, Bayern Munich next weekend.

Team News

Hertha Berlin

The Berliners go in this fixture with a long injury list as they try to move out of the relegation zone.

Chidera Ejuke, Stevan Jovetić, Kélian Nsona, Peter Pekarik and Agustín Rogel are all unavailable for the match through injury.

Tjark Ernst and Wilfried Kanga are both doubts for the Sunday matchup with shoulder and toe injuries respectively.

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Farke will be without key man Julian Weigl in the midfield for this clash as he is suspended for this fixture due to the Germany International picking up his fifth yellow card last week at Schalke.

Other than Weigl, Farke will have a full squad to pick from for this weekend’s clash.

Likely Lineups

Hertha Berlin

Christensen, Kenny, Uremovic, Kempf, Plattenhardt, Tousart, Serdar, Boëtius, Richter, Lukebakio, Niederlechner

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Omlin, Scally, Ikatura, Elvedi, Bensebaïni, Koné, Neuhaus, Kramer, Stindl, Hofmann, Thuram

Key Players

Hertha Berlin: Suat Serdar

It has been a season of struggle once again for Die Alte Dame but one positive has been the addition of Suat Serdar to the team.

The midfielder came into the club in 2021 and has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for the capital club chipping in with four goals to his name.

The German is at the point in his career where he needs to realise the potential he showed at Schalke and Berlin may be the place to realise it despite the turmoil at the club currently.

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Marcus Thuram

Lillian Thuram’s son Marcus has been on form this season for the Foals with 10 goals so far this campaign in the Bundesliga.

The Frenchman has been an integral part of Farke’s team as the spearhead of his attack with Alassane Plea struggling in front of goal.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from Borussia Park in the past three transfer windows but the forward has remained and will be keen to finish what is surely is last campaign at the club with a bang.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This matchday 20 game is being played at the Olympiastadion.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this Sunday’s match is scheduled to be at 14:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The match will be available for viewers in the UK on Sky Sports Mix and for US viewers on ESPN+.

You can also follow all the news and views as it happens right here on VAVEL UK.