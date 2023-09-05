Union Berlin 0-3 RB Leipzig: Post-match comments

After 24 games unbeaten at home, Union Berlin finally came unstuck at the hands of Marco Rose and RB Leipzig.

With Red Bull funding as the driving force behind RB Leipzig’s infamous rise to Bundesliga in stark contrast to Union Berlin’s trade union routes, the two sides do not get along but on the pitch, they have been relatively inseparable.

Unsurprisingly there was nothing to separate the two sides in the first half.

The game came alive in the second half as Leipzig opened the scoring before Kevin Volland was sent off for a clumsy challenge.

From then on, Union were chasing the game.

Die Eisernen pushed for an equaliser and got caught twice on the counter-attack in the final few minutes.

It left the sides locked on six points in the league but after the game, Union Berlin midfielder, Alex Král spoke to VAVEL about his pride in the performance on and off the pitch.

We had our chances

In a tense game with few chances, a missed Robin Gosens header in the first half proved costly as a free-scoring Union Berlin stuttered at home. With just four attempts on goal and 36% of possession, Král said that Union can’t afford to miss their chances against teams like Leipzig:

“It was a difficult game, what to say, the first half was very good, we had our chances, they had their chances, it was a 50-50 game. They scored first but in the end it was their cleverness. They are a clever team, they started to control the game, we were one less player and we tried to make it more open to score. We then conceded the second and third goal and it was over. “RB leipzig are a clever team, they controlled the game (after the red card), played short passes, moved. We tried to be active but one less against a team like this, it is very difficult. I think we wanted to score so much, at least take one point and in the end we were too open and we risked and we conceded the second, third goal and it was over.“

A harsh red card

Kevin Volland was sent off on the hour mark for a lazy foul in which his studs slid down the side Leipzig defender, Mohamed Simaken’s calf. It proved to be fatal for Union as Simaken was immediately substituted and the hosts were reduced to ten men. Replays suggested that contact may have been minimal as Simaken rolled around on the ground but did not receive medical attention and Král suggested that the red card may have been a harsh punishment:

“I don’t know (about the red card). From the pitch it is a little bit different, maybe if you check it on the video in slow motion it looks different but for me, what I saw, it wasn’t on purpose, it was just a long step on his toes. I didn’t see it on the video so I can’t see for sure but the (fouled) player didn’t even go out on the pitch. He stayed on the pitch so I didn’t think it was that bad but I didn’t see the video so maybe they saw different.”

Exceptional Union support

Nevertheless, Král and his teammates were in awe of the home support he continued to cheer and support their side long after the full-time whistle. Rather than disappointment at the unbeaten home record ending, it seemed a moment for reflection and celebration as the fans gave a standing ovation to the players. To Král, it was indicative of the fans and club he has come to know and love:

”I am really happy about the support we had, we were unbeaten, 24 games and it comes to an end today, we are really disappointed about that but I am happy we had this kind of support, this kind of a message back to us as players and we will bounce back after the international break. “The stadium was great, it helped us a lot, especially in the last minutes when everyone is tired and we need to make something happen, something extra to score. This support is very important for us and after the game I’m really happy, that they supported us until the end. We need to give them in the next game at least some happiness back. “I wasn’t surprised by the reaction. I was happy. Union has great fans and when I played here with Schalke I saw how they support so I wasn’t surprised and I’m really happy I can be on the pitch to experience it. It was amazing.”

Urs Fischer

After the match, Urs Fischer also provided a few short and succinct words on the match.

Never one to mince his words, the Union Head Coach was pragmatic in his assessment of Union’s defeat to a better side on the day:

“I see things a little differently to others… it was a balanced game without many great opportunities on both sides but Leipzig certainly had a finer blade than us… Leipzig was simply efficient, more than us. “We didn’t play badly, we improved after half-time, which I ask and the team didn't do badly, Leipzig was simply efficient and with one man less it was impossible to get anything. The game stopped a lot but we were brave after the sending-off… Leipzig took advantage of their opportunity and we were too nice, not clinical enough.”

After eight goals in the first two games before this humbling defeat, Fischer didn’t seem too worried about bouncing back stronger after the international break.

However, with imminent trips to Wolfsburg in the league and Real Madrid in the Champions League, Union need to find their shooting boots again and quickly.

Life at the top comes thick and fast when you’re among Europe’s elite.