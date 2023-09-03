Union Berlin 0-3 RB Leipzig: Unbeaten home record ends at the hands of Šeško

Union Berlin’s 24-game unbeaten home record ended thanks to two goals from super substitute Benjamin Šeško as RB Leipzig won their first game in six against the hosts.

Die Eisernen played most of the game with ten men due to a harsh Kevin Volland red card and the visitors capitalised with two goals in the final five minutes after Xavi Simons had given Leipzig the lead in the 50th minute.

Story of the match

When RB Leipzig come to town it feels special in Köpenick and today was no different.

The two sides are stark contrasts.

One is backed by the financial might of Red Bull, the other a local club in a working-class area of Berlin, stimulated by fan power and hard work.

However, in recent years, the clubs have been inseparable in Bundesliga.

Whilst Union Berlin have won each of the last five match-ups, Leipzig have finished marginally above their hosts in the Champions League places.

Today proved to be another tight encounter.

Following two comprehensive wins, lifting die Eisernen to the summit of Bundesliga heading into this weekend, Urs Fischer made just one change to the starting line-up that defeated SV Darmstadt 4-1 last weekend.

In came Kevin Volland for the suspended Brendan Aaronson. Whilst Sheraldo Becker and Lukas Tousart also missed out with injury,

For the visitors, Marco Rose’s side was unchanged after the impressive 5-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart.

The atmosphere was sizzling ahead of kick-off. These sides evidently do not get along but as the game kicked off it all fell silent.

In protest against RB Leipzig’s ownership, Stadion An der Alten Försterei stood in quiet solidarity for the opening 15 minutes but, like the game, it came back to life with the bang of a drum.

Both sides struggled to string more than a few passes together and then, almost to the minute, a pin-point cross by Josip Juranovic set up Volland.

Eight yards out, his glancing header was palmed away by Janis Blaswich for a corner.

The effort woke the dozing Leipzig.

Soon after, Yussuf Poulsen shot wide from 18 yards and then, in the 18th minute, Simons went close for the visitors.

With the outside of his right boot from 20 yards, Simons looked to curl the ball away from a diving Frederik Rönnow.

However, Union’s player of the season last season managed a spectacular finger-tip save, preventing the ball from nestling into the top corner of the net.

It proved to be the best chance of the half as neither side were able to dominate possession in a scrappy opening 45 minutes that ended comfortably goalless.

Second half

Fortunately for the fans and television cameras, the second half was nothing like the first.

Inside the opening minute, an incisive pass by Volland found Alex Král on the penalty spot. Unaccustomed to such open space, Král seemed to panic with the goal gaping and a loose touch invited an interception as the chance went begging.

It proved costly.

A few minutes later, Leipzig were ahead as Benjamin Henrichs set Simons up on the edge of the box with a composed no-look pass.

Taking the chance first time, Simons curled the ball into the top right corner, in off the bar for good luck as Rönnow looked on despairingly.

Stadion An der Alten Försterei was stunned. Leipzig were elated.

In the 54th minute, Kevin Kampl went close for Leipzig again as Union backed off and backed off, inviting a shot from 25 yards that sailed wide of Rönnow’s left post.

die Eisernen were up against the ropes and with their 24 game unbeaten home record on the line.

Ten minutes later, things got worse for the hosts.

An innocuous foul by Volland on Mohamed Simaken resulted in a harsh red card that left Union down to ten men.

Leipzig kept pouring forward.

In the 76th minute, Rönnow kept Union in the game with another out-stretched finger-tip save from Daniel Olma aiming for the top left corner.

Rönnow was back in acton five minutes later as Henrichs found space in the box but drilled his effort straight at the onrushing goalkeeper.

Rönnow could not prevent Leipzig’s second goal in the 85th minute.

With Union pushing for an equaliser, Simons countered and set substitute, Benjamin Seško free. With still 40 yards to goal, Seško carried the ball confidently, checked back on his right foot to create space and curled the ball in off the post.

Seško had his second and Leipzig’s third with three minutes to go, heading over Rönnow and beginning the celebrations for the visitors.

Having only been on the pitch for 13 minutes, Šeško took his chances with aplomb and proved the difference as Union Berlin’s impressive unbeaten record ended at the hands of the DFL Supercup champions.

Player of the match: Benjamin Seško

It was always going to take something special to defeat Union Berlin in Köpenick and it took Benjamin Seško.

He had two chances and took them both, with the first a wonderful solo effort that left ten-man Union chasing his shadow. Even the impervious Rönnow could only watch as the right-footed shot curled around him from 15 yards.

It took the wind out of die Eisernen’s sails, enabling Seško to grab another with a few minutes remaining but it could not stop the hosts showing their appreciation for an extraordinary home run that stretched two seasons.

Union Berlin will be back but it was a memorable victory for the visitors.