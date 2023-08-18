Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

Xabi Alonso and Jeremie Frimpong speak during Leverkusen's 4-0 pre-season friendly win against West Ham United (Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

One week after their German Super Cup triumph, RB Leipzig travel to Bayer 04 Leverkusen as both teams aim to kick off the new season with an important three points.

Finishing 16 points behind their opposition last season, these are the types of tenacious games that Leverkusen need to be winning to be up there with the Bundesliga's best again.

New additions Alejandro Grimaldo and Victor Okoh Boniface add a breath of fresh air to Alonso's side.

While the potential of youngsters Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz will fill the fans in West Germany, on the eastern bank of the Rhine, with confidence and excitement.

This, mixed with the experience that Granit Xhaka and Jonas Hofmann bring to the side, show that Leverkusen may be a force to be reckoned with this season!

As for Leipzig, well it's really a 'same again' job for them this season.

They won't feel too disheartened about the fact they only finished five points behind Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich and second placed Borussia Dortmund last season.

The challenge will be if they can keep up the momentum they finished with at the end of last season without some of their star players who have now moved on.

Like the case for Leverkusen challenging, these are the games that Leipzig will want and need to win if they wish to pursue Bundesliga glory this season.

We are set up for a spectacle in Leverkusen tomorrow and by full time will have a good idea on how both teams will shape up this season.

Team News

Xabi Alonso’s decision to remain at Leverkusen for at least another season will certainly boost morale and expectation inside the BayArena tomorrow afternoon.

His side got off to a slow start in pre-season suffering defeats to SC Paderborn 07 and Real Sociedad.

But victories over Olympique de Marseille and West Ham towards the latter stages of the summer, as well as an 8-0 thumping against FC Teutonia 05 Ottensen in the DFB Pokal put Leverkusen back on a steady track before the start of the season.

Leverkusen forward Sardar Azmoun will miss the opening weekend of the season following a torn muscle fibre.

The Iran international, who featured 23 times last season, scoring four goals, is also likely to miss Leverkusen's games against Borussia Monchengladbach and SV Darmstadt 98.

Czechia international Patrik Schick remains sidelined from a long-term injury he picked up towards the end of last season.

23-year-old Amine Adli is suspended for the start of the season after he was sent off in the 8th minute in Leverkusen’s 3-0 defeat to Vfl Bochum in the last game of the 22/23 season.

The Frenchman started 16 games for Leverkusen last season, scoring five times and delivering three assists. His absence will certainly be felt.

Amine Adli receiving his red card against Bochum last season. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Ecuadorian international Piero Hincapie also joins Adli on the naughty step.

The left sided central defender received a straight red card the game week before Adli's red as Leverkusen drew 2-2 to Gladbach.

Xhaka, Grimaldo, Hofmann and Boniface are all expected to make their debuts against RB Leipzig tomorrow. The quartet signed during the summer from Arsenal, SL Benfica, Gladbach and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for a combined 35 million Euros.

Leipzig start the new Bundesliga season without star players Josko Gvardiol, Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku who left for a combined 187 million Euros as they followed their dreams to play in the Premier League.

Leipzig celebrate winning with the German Super Cup against Bayern Munich (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images)

Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi has been slowly integrated back into team training this week.

Gulacsi–who has been Leipzig's first choice goalkeeper in recent seasons–hasn’t featured for his side since a Champions League game against Celtic FC in October, 2022.

He has been recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture.

New signing Christoph Baumgartner and the esteemed Kevin Kampl are both being tested in final training sessions today to see if they are fit for tomorrow's encounter.

Benjamin Sesko is training individually as he struggled with a tendon in his foot during the week. It is unlikely the highly rated Slovenian international will feature against Leverkusen.

The 20-year-old signed for Leipzig for 25 million Euros in the summer from FC Red Bull Salzburg.

Amadou Haidara and El Chadaille Bitshiabu are also unavailable.

Similar to Leverkusen, Leipzig are expected to have a few debutants at the BayArena tomorrow.

New summer signings Castello Lukeba, Xavi Simons, Fabio Carvalho, Lois Openda and Nicolas Seiwald are all in contention for a place in the starting eleven tomorrow.

Likely Lineups

Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Tapsoba; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Boniface.

RB Leipzig (4-2-2-2)

Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Orbam, Raum; Seiwald, Schlager; Simons, Olmo; Openda, Werner.

Key Players

Xhaka signed for Bayer Leverkusen from Arsenal in the summer for a fee in the region of 25 million Euros.

Granit Xhaka during Leverkusen's pre-season friendly match against West Ham. (Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

His wealth of Premier League and European experience will be vital for Leverkusen’s success this season.

Xhaka started 36 of Arsenal's 38 Premier League games last season as they challenged Manchester City to the title.

Mikel Arteta's side finished 5 points behind Pep Guardiola's City, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

The Swiss international will need to be on top form if Leverkusen wish to get a result from this game.

Schlager and Seiwald in Leipzig's midfield will provide intense competition for Xhaka to control the midfield alongside Exequiel Palacios in tomorrow's game.

This face off will certainly provide excellent entertainment from a neutral fans perspective.

RB Leipzig - Dani Olmo

Olmo was a hattrick hero for Leipzig in their Super Cup final win against Bayern Munich.

He was absolutely superb and one of his goals went viral on social media as he span between Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt in Munich's 18 yard box before slotting it between the legs of Sven Ulreich.

Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring Leipzig's second goal Bayern Munich. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Olmo has been linked with a move to Europe’s biggest clubs all summer. Most recently to Man City as a backup to Lucas Paqueta if their pursuit for the Brazilian fails.

However, Leipzig manager Marco Rose has came out this week and shut down these transfer rumours as Olmo looks set for a huge season representing Die Roten Bullen.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks-off is 14:30 BST, 13:30 UTC

How can I watch?

The game is available to watch on the OneFootball app and ESPN+.